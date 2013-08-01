Aug 1 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
RBS POISED TO APPOINT ROSS MCEWAN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE
RBS could appoint insider Ross McEwan as its new
chief executive as soon as Thursday, with the bank in late-stage
talks with City regulators. ()
BRITISH GAS PLANS TO OFFER 'FREE ELECTRICITY' ON SATURDAYS
British Gas is planning to offer customers "free
electricity" on Saturdays, when national power demand is lower,
in a radical step that could reduce the strain on the power grid
during the week. ()
CITY INVESTORS TO LIST 1.5 BLN STG VEHICLE TO BUY RBS UNIT
A group of the City's best known investors are to float a
1.5 billion pound vehicle to buy the Royal Bank of Scotland's
316 "Rainbow" branches before they have found out if they have
won an auction for them. ()
The Guardian
IMF FINDS $11 BILLION BLACK HOLE IN GREEK FINANCES
The International Monetary Fund warned the euro zone
yesterday that it may be forced to write off a chunk of Greece's
debt after identifying an $11 billion black hole in the finances
of the recession-stricken country. ()
EADS RENAMED AIRBUS IN COMPANY SHAKEUP
The Franco-German aerospace group EADS is renaming
itself Airbus, after its dominant commercial planes business
that makes the A380 superjumbo. ()
INVENSYS AGREES TAKEOVER BY FRANCE'S SCHNEIDER
The industrial software firm Invensys has agreed to
be taken over by France's Schneider Electric in a 3.4
billion pound deal, marking the latest swoop on a British
company by a foreign rival. ()
The Times
NEW SIEMENS BOSS VOWS TO RESTORE MORALE BUT DISMISSES TALK
OF CRISIS
Siemens has lost ground to its rivals but is not
in crisis, its new chief executive said yesterday, after his
predecessor was dumped in a boardroom coup. ()
RYANAIR CHIEF: FEES FOR HAND LUGGAGE 'INEVITABLE' ON FLIGHTS
The boss of Ryanair has declared all-out war on
luggage by pledging to price passengers out of bringing bags on
flights - and even hinting at fees for hand baggage. ()
DIAGEO GOING DOWN WELL IN EMERGING MARKETS
Strong sales in the U.S. and emerging markets have warmed
the spirits of Diageo.
The world's biggest producer of alcoholic drinks, whose
brands include Guinness, Johnnie Walker and Baileys, said
organic net sales were up 5 percent in the year to June 30. ()
The Independent
SLOWING U.S. ECONOMY LIKELY TO BE BOOSTED AS WASHINGTON
EASES BELT-TIGHTENING
U.S. economic growth likely slowed sharply in the second
quarter, but it is poised to regain momentum as the burden
brought on by belt-tightening in Washington eases. ()
BAT AIMS TO LEAD GROWING MARKET FOR E-CIGARETTES MARKET
British American Tobacco is aiming to become the
UK's lead supplier of e-cigarettes after it became the first
major tobacco company to put them on sale this week. ()