The Telegraph
TREASURY MAY FIND EXTRA 1.5 BLN STG FOR ROYAL BANK OF
SCOTLAND
Britain's Treasury is considering plans to inject another
1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) into Royal Bank of Scotland
if a review it commissioned recommends the state-backed
lender be broken up. ()
ED DANIELS: 'WE SEE A PRESENCE FOR SHELL IN THE NORTH SEA
FOR YEARS TO COME'
Shell UK Chairman Ed Daniels wants to set something
straight: "There's a misperception that oil majors, Shell
included, are not particularly interested in the North Sea ...
that's just not true." ()
POTASH TO SLUMP AS URALKALI'S NEW STRATEGY USHERS OUT THE
ERA OF CARTELS
Sirius Minerals wants to build a fertiliser mine
near Whitby in North Yorkshire. However, the economics of the
project could be in doubt as the price of potash looks set to
slump. ()
The Guardian
REVEALED: HOW UK WATER COMPANIES ARE POLLUTING BRITAIN'S
RIVERS AND BEACHES
The most persistent and frequent polluters of England's
rivers and beaches are the nation's 10 biggest water companies,
an Observer investigation has revealed. ()
MO FARAH PILES PRESSURE ON BARCLAYS TO CANCEL BAN ON
MONEY-TRANSFER FIRMS
Barclays bank is under growing pressure to reverse
a "kneejerk" decision to pull the plug on UK companies that
allow people to send money home to support families in some of
the world's most desperately poor countries. ()
The Times
ULSTER BANK MAY BENEFIT FROM RBS CLEAN-UP
One of Ireland's main banks could be the biggest winner from
plans considered by the Treasury to clean up the balance sheet
of Royal Bank of Scotland. ()
PRESSURE GROWS ON BANKS TO ACT OVER REJECTED PPI CLAIMS
Campaigners have called for millions of rejected PPI
compensation claims to be reopened after new research showed
that banks had saved more than 4 billion pounds in payouts. ()
CO-OP BANK HAS THE WIND TAKEN OUT OF ITS SAILS
The Co-operative Bank, which had been the biggest
lender to onshore wind farms and other small-scale green
projects, has cancelled new loans, leaving frustrated developers
scrambling to secure new backing instead from mostly blue-chip
European banks. ()
VODAFONE FIRES 1 BLN EURO SHOT AT ITALIAN RIVAL
Vodafone has accused Telecom Italia of
anti-competitive behaviour and filed a lawsuit to secure more
than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in damages. ()
The Independent
RIVALS LEAVING BRITAIN BEHIND IN 'GLOBAL RACE' FOR RECOVERY
Britain is a leaden-footed laggard in Prime Minister David
Cameron's "global race", according to an analysis of economic
figures and forecasts by the International Monetary Fund. ()
CARNEY GIVES FIRST STEER ON UK ECONOMY
The Bank of England's Governor, Mark Carney, will usher in a
new era of policymaking this week as the Canadian prepares to
unveil forward guidance on interest rates for the first time. ()
CINEMAS BEAT EXPECTATIONS AS BRITONS FLOCK TO SEE
BLOCKBUSTERS
Movie blockbusters, including "Man of Steel", "Les
Miserables" and "Iron Man 3", helped box office takings at
British cinemas to smash expectations and rise 8.5 percent to
578.7 million pounds in the first half of this year. ()