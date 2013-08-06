August 6 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BP BLAMES TRAINEE ERROR AS IT FACES $29 MLN PENALTIES IN US
GAS MARKET FIXING CASE
BP faces $29 million of penalties for alleged gas
price fixing, after a trainee inadvertently blew the whistle by
boasting about manipulative trades in an attempt to impress an
executive, U.S. regulators claim.
LLOYDS' PRICE RISE RAISES STAKE-SALE HOPES
Within two hours of the market opening, shares in Lloyds
Banking Group had hit 77 pence, buoyed by reports that
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio had told investors he hoped
to pay out as much as 70 percent of profits within three years.
(link.reuters.com/jus22v)
BANK OF SCOTLAND FINED FOR 'UNFORGIVABLE' FAX BLUNDER
Bank of Scotland has been hit with a 75,000 pound fine by
privacy watchdogs for repeatedly faxing sensitive customer
documents, including statements and pay-slips, to wrong numbers.
(link.reuters.com/kus22v)
The Guardian
HSBC MAY RAISE BANKER PAY TO OVERCOME BONUS CAP
HSBC is considering raising its bankers' salaries
around the world in response to the EU's cap on bonuses, which
it fears could damage its business. (link.reuters.com/hus22v)
ZERO-HOURS CONTRACTS COULD BE SUBJECT TO NEW LEGISLATION,
SAYS VINCE CABLE
Britain's Business Secretary Vince Cable said the government
could legislate on zero-hours contracts, but ruled out a
complete ban. (link.reuters.com/gus22v)
SEABED MINING COULD EARN COOK ISLANDS 'TENS OF BILLIONS OF
DOLLARS'
The Cook Islands hopes to transform itself into one of the
world's richest countries within a decade by sending robots to
the sea floor to collect minerals that it believes are worth
tens of billions of dollars. (link.reuters.com/fus22v)
The Times
SERVICES SECTOR GIVES CAUSE FOR OPTIMISM
Activity in Britain's dominant services sector rocketed last
month to its strongest level since 2006, adding to evidence of
strengthening growth in the UK economy. (link.reuters.com/zes22v)
DOMINO'S DIVES ON SHARE SALES BY NON-EXECS
According to research by The Times, serial investor Nigel
Wray's sale of his remaining 2.99 percent stake in Domino's
Pizza Group for 28 million pounds brings the total he
has collected from selling shares in the pizza delivery company
to about 144 million pounds. (link.reuters.com/bus22v)
The Independent
HSBC ANNOUNCE 10 PCT PROFIT GROWTH DESPITE DROP IN REVENUES
Banking giant HSBC announced today that profits in
the first half of the year grew 10 percent on the previous year
to $14.1 billion on lower bad debts and shrinking costs. (link.reuters.com/dus22v)
HOBBS SALE LOOKS UNLIKELY AS FINANCE DIRECTOR DEPARTS
The finance director of Hobbs is leaving the fashion
retailer, dampening speculation that the private-equity-backed
chain will be put up for sale in the near future. (link.reuters.com/cus22v)
