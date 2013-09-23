Sept 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BARCLAYS REVIEWS OVERDRAFT FEES IN BID TO BREAK FROM 'SINS OF THE PAST'

Barclays Plc is launching an unprecedented review of the overdraft fees and charges faced by nearly 12 million of its current account customers in a bid to make a decisive break from the "sins of the past". ()

ENERGY MINISTER REJECTS DEMANDS FOR HIGHER OFFSHORE WIND FARM SUBSIDIES

Energy minister Greg Barker has rejected industry pleas for higher subsidies for offshore wind farms, despite warnings from the government's official adviser that financial support is being cut too severely. ()

The Guardian

BANK OF ENGLAND DISPUTES FORMER CO-OP CHIEF'S EVIDENCE

Neville Richardson's rearguard defence of his tenure as chief executive of the now crisis-stricken Co-operative Bank - and his leading role in its merger with Britannia - has been dealt a major blow after a letter from a top Bank of England regulator disputed many of his claims. ()

AUTUMN BRINGS A CHILL FOR BLACKBERRY

With the fall of Nokia looming over him, this weekend will be an uncomfortable one for Thorsten Heins, chief executive of BlackBerry. While the Finnish firm sold its mobile phone business to Microsoft for 5.4 billion euros ($7.30 billion) this month, questions are swirling as to how long BlackBerry - which signalled its distress in August by putting itself up for sale - can survive, and in what form. ()

The Times

BIG FOUR FIRM SIGNALS RETURN TO RISK WITH EXPANSION DRIVE

Further proof that Britain is hauling itself off the economic rocks is offered today with news that one of the Big Four accountancy firms is to add thousands to its ranks to cope with growing demand for business advice. EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, will hire 3,700 people in Britain alone by next June as it embarks on an audacious expansion project. ()

STANSTED WANTS FAST TRACK TO COMPETE WITH BETTER-CONNECTED AIRPORT RIVALS

The owners of Stansted airport are launching a campaign for an upgraded rail link to London as part of an aggressive effort to expand the Essex terminal by attracting long-haul carriers. ()

The Independent

FIRMS FACE POLITICAL PRESSURE ON SCOTLAND INDEPENDENCE DEBATE

Major employers that work in both England and Scotland are being "reverse lobbied" by politicians to reveal their position on independence, according to a senior director at aerospace defence giant Eurocopter. ()

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE ON RISE

Fresh signs of the UK's improving economic health emerged today as a consumer confidence index hit a new high. The Lloyds Bank Spending Power Report for August found confidence in the UK's economic situation continues to improve month on month, fuelled by optimism about the housing market. ()