Sept 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

JPMORGAN EXPECTED TO BE SUED BY JUSTICE DEPARTMENT OVER MORTGAGE BONDS

The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to sue JPMorgan Chase & Co over mortgage bonds it sold in the run-up to the financial crisis, according to reports. A lawsuit, first reported by Reuters, could come as early as Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said. ()

BANK OF ENGLAND TARGETED GROWTH FOR RATE DECISIONS: BEN BROADBENT

Ben Broadbent, a Bank of England policymaker, has admitted the widely-held belief that interest rates have been set in response to changes in growth rather than the official inflation mandate. He made the revelation as part of an attempt to explain the bank's new 7 percent unemployment target, which he claimed was now more relevant than growth due to productivity bottlenecks in the economy. ()

The Guardian

BP SEEKS TO HAVE GULF COAST OIL SPILL SETTLEMENT PAYMENTS SUSPENDED

BP Plc on Monday renewed its request for a federal judge to temporarily suspend settlement payments to Gulf Coast residents and businesses affected by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, citing a scathing report on alleged misconduct within the court-supervised program. ()

ED MILIBAND PLEDGES HELP ON BUSINESS RATES FOR HIGH STREET TRADER

Ed Miliband has won praise from campaigners trying to help revive Britain's high streets as it emerged that the Labour leader would help small businesses by freezing their business rates. ()

The Times

BLACKBERRY IN $4.7 BLN TAKEOVER DEAL WITH INVESTOR

Smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd was thrown a lifeline on Monday after its biggest shareholder offered $4.7 billion to take the Canadian company private. ()

GERMANY LEADS THE EUROZONE'S REBOUND

Germany's resilient economy helped fuel the strongest growth in euro area business activity for two years in September, with the services sector driving the upturn. The monthly Markit purchasing managers' index of activity across the eurozone rose to 52.1 in September from 51.5, leaving it at its best level since June 2011 and confirming the region's exit from recession. ()

The Independent

CENTRICA FUELS FEARS THAT THE UK IS RUNNING OUT OF GAS

The Government was accused of playing fast and loose with Britain's energy security last night after Centrica Plc finally lost patience with its refusal to offer subsidies to bolster the country's gas supplies and pulled out of a deal to build two major new storage projects. ()

AG BARR COUNTS COST OF FAILED MERGER WITH SOFT-DRINKS RIVAL BRITVIC

A.G.Barr's failed attempt to merge with soft drinks rival Britvic has cost the Irn Bru maker 4.9 million pounds, it admitted on Monday. As a result, the company, which also owns the Rubicon and Rockstar energy drink brands, saw interim pre-tax profits fall to 13.2 million pounds in the six months to the end of July, compared with 14.8 million pounds last year.()