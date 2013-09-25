Sept 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

CENTRICA CLAIMS LABOUR'S ENERGY PRICE FREEZE COULD PUT IT OUT OF BUSINESS

Britain's biggest energy supplier, Centrica Plc, has claimed it could not "continue to operate" if Labour's price freeze were implemented while costs are rising.

EUROZONE STILL POSES RISK TO GLOBAL RECOVERY, SAYS OECD

The eurozone economy will not grow until 2014 and could still shatter the global recovery, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has warned. Pier Carlo Padoan, the OECD's chief economist, said he expected growth in the 17-nation bloc to be negative this year, despite several countries showing signs of recovery.

The Guardian

BRITISH AIRWAYS CHIEF ATTACKS HEATHROW BOSS FOR 'RIPPING OFF PASSENGERS'

Willie Walsh, chief executive of British Airways' parent company IAG, has accused Heathrow of ripping off passengers and employing too many overpaid staff, calling for the airport's chief executive to be replaced.

NOKIA ADMITS MISTAKE OVER STEPHEN ELOP'S 18.8M PAYOFF

Risto Siilasmaa, the chairman of Nokia, has admitted that he accidentally misled the public and Finland's prime minister over an 18.8 million euro ($25.37 million) payoff to former chief executive Stephen Elop triggered by the sale of the mobile phone business to Microsoft Corp.

The Times

HSBC HIRES 3,000 AS BANKS RUSH TO BOLSTER COMPLIANCE

HSBC Holdings Plc, the bank that was fined a record $1.9 billion after an investigation into money laundering for terrorists and Mexican drug dealers, is to take on 3,000 more compliance officers.

ICAP POISED TO PAY THE PENALTY IN LIBOR CASE

ICAP Plc, one of London's leading brokerage firms, is on Wednesday expected to face civil penalties of about $100 million from British and American watchdogs over its alleged role in Libor-rigging.

The Independent

BANK IN FIGHTBACK ON FORWARD GUIDANCE

Senior members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have come out in force to defend the Bank of England's flagship forward-guidance policy. On Tuesday, David Miles, an external member of the MPC, rebuked those who claim guidance has backfired as guilty of "Alice in Wonderland logic". And Paul Tucker, the outgoing deputy Governor, in a separate speech, said criticisms of the Bank's knock-out clauses attached to forward guidance are "a bit silly".

LORD BROWNE RETURNS TO STOCK MARKET AS RIVERSTONE UNVEILS 1.5 BLN STG IPO

Lord Browne of Madingley, the former BP Plc chief executive, is to return to the London Stock Exchange after his latest venture, the private equity firm Riverstone, announced plans to raise up to 1.5 billion pounds by listing a new energy vehicle in the City.