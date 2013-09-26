RPT-COLUMN-U.S. shale producers renew their challenge to OPEC: Kemp
LONDON, March 2 U.S. crude oil production appears to be rising strongly thanks to increased shale drilling as well as rising offshore output from the Gulf of Mexico.
Sept 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
ICAP FINED 55 MLN STG OVER LIBOR RIGGING SCANDAL
ICAP Plc has been fined 55 million pounds ($88.37 million) by U.S. and British regulators after admitting its role in the Libor-rigging scandal that has already seen three major banks pay more than 1 billion pounds in financial penalties. ()
BAE SUBMITS UAE TYPHOON BID
BAE Systems Plc has formally submitted a bid to build 60 Eurofighter Typhoon jets for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), stepping up its attempt to strike a deal that could support thousands of UK jobs and is vital for the company's prospects. ()
The Guardian
BANK OF ENGLAND HOLDS OFF ACTION ON HOUSE PRICES DESPITE BUBBLE FEARS
The Bank of England has stepped back from taking immediate action to cool the housing market but is monitoring property values closely after house prices returned to their pre-crisis levels. ()
SOUTH AFRICAN MINERS WIN LANDMARK PAYOUT AGAINST ANGLO AMERICAN
South African miners who developed tuberculosis working in gold mines have won a landmark payout from London-listed mining company Anglo American Plc. It is the first successful case brought by gold miners suffering tuberculosis or silicosis and is expected to lead to a string of other settlements. ()
The Times
OSBORNE THROWS DOWN LATE LEGAL CHALLENGE TO BONUS CAP
In a surprise move on Wednesday, the Treasury said that it had lodged its objection with the European Court of Justice on the grounds that the bonus cap would drive up salaries and would lead to banks finding other ways, such as paying bigger pensions, to combat the pay limitation.
()
MANDELSON SAYS MILIBAND ENERGY PLEDGE COULD BE SEEN AS LABOUR GOING BACKWARDS
Lord Mandelson, the architect of new Labour and one of the leading lights behind the party's three election victories, has warned Ed Miliband that he risks accusations of taking the party backwards. This follows Miliband's controversial pledge to freeze energy bills with further threats of market intervention.
()
The Independent
EXCLUSIVE: CONFLICT ROW AS MOD TOP BRASS JOIN CONTRACTORS
The Ministry of Defence's relationship with big business is under fire as it emerged that the former head of strategic weapons is now working for an engineering giant which is bidding for sensitive military contracts.
()
HALF OF UK STOCKS ARE OWNED BY FOREIGNERS
More than half of the value of the UK stock market is owned by foreign investors, according to the Office for National Statistics. At the end of 2012, an estimated 53.2 percent of the market value of British listed firms belonged to investors from the "rest of the world", up significantly from 43.4 percent in 2010.
LONDON, March 2 U.S. crude oil production appears to be rising strongly thanks to increased shale drilling as well as rising offshore output from the Gulf of Mexico.
SINGAPORE, March 3 U.S. crude oil rose on Friday as the market took a breather after three days of decline, but prices are being anchored by Russia's output remaining unchanged in February, indicating weak compliance on a global deal to cut supplies.
* Toshiba bought Landis+Gyr in 2011 (Updates with Toshiba statement)