Nov 12 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
DAVID CAMERON: BRITAIN NEEDS A 'CULTURE CHANGE' TO GET
BEHIND BUSINESS
In his annual speech at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in the
City, Prime Minister David Cameron said Britain needs "a
fundamental culture change" to get behind business and
enterprise, and that he wants Britain to show an
"entrepreneurial, buccaneering spirit" where people who take
risks to make money are celebrated and admired.
(link.reuters.com/zad64v)
MORE THAN 4 MILLION MORE FACE HIGHER ENERGY BILLS
E.ON, one of Britain's "big six" energy
suppliers, is preparing to push through a 6.6 percent increase
in gas and electricity prices, with the increase taking effect
in early January.
(link.reuters.com/bed64v)
The Guardian
NEW LONDON HOUSING 'AIMED AT WEALTHY' CREATES WIDENING
AFFORDABILITY GAP
London's housing shortfall is running at more than 20,000
homes per year and too many of the properties under construction
are aimed at wealthy buyers, according to research that warns of
a growing affordability gap in the capital's new housing stock.
(link.reuters.com/ced64v)
RBS CHAIRMAN REVEALS EMPLOYEE LOBBYING OVER BANKER BONUSES
In a rare insight into the pressure top employees try to put
on boards over their pay levels, Sir Philip Hampton, the
chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland said on Monday he had
been contacted "quite a lot" by bankers wanting bigger pay deals
via email and in face to face meetings.
(link.reuters.com/ded64v)
The Times
MOVE OVER 'FRED THE SHRED', PANTO SEASON HAS NEW VILLAINS
Energy Secretary Ed Davey is to warn energy company bosses
that they face a "Fred the Shred" moment because the public
believes that they are just as greedy as reviled bankers after
the financial crisis.
(link.reuters.com/fed64v)
SKY FALLS IN AS BT CELEBRATES CHAMPIONS LEAGUE VICTORY
More than 1.5 billion pounds was wiped off the value of
BSkyB on Monday as investors faced up to the satellite
broadcaster's shock loss of the rights to air Champions League
football to BT Group Plc.
(link.reuters.com/ged64v)
The Independent
BARRATTS SHOES GOES INTO ADMINISTRATION WITH MORE THAN 1,000
JOBS AT RISK
British retail chain Barratts Shoes has gone into
administration for the third time in just four years, the
company has announced. The move puts over 1,000 jobs at risk in
75 stores and 23 concessions across the UK and Ireland.
(link.reuters.com/hed64v)
FLYBE TO CUT 500 JOBS IN COST-CUTTING DRIVE
Flybe Group Plc has revealed it will axe another
500 jobs in a cost-cutting drive that will also see the regional
airline reviewing unprofitable routes and bases.
(link.reuters.com/jed64v)
(Compiled by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)