Nov 27 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
RBS FACES POSSIBLE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION
The Serious Fraud Office is considering a criminal
investigation into allegations of wrongdoing at the Royal Bank
of Scotland's global restructuring group, after claims
the lender was forcing small companies out of business.
BT ACCUSED OF USING 'ACCOUNTING TRICKS' BY RIVAL TALKTALK
BT stands accused by rival TalkTalk of using
"accounting tricks" to shift nearly 120 million pounds of costs
onto customer broadband bills this year.
The Guardian
GATWICK BOSS CALLS FOR END TO AIRPORT EXPANSION DELAYS
The boss of Gatwick has called on the Airports Commission to
narrow down the possible new runways in the south-east to just
two options in its interim report next month - and to put air
fares and pollution at the heart of its thinking.
MARK CARNEY: RBS ALLEGATIONS 'DEEPLY TROUBLING AND EXTREMELY
SERIOUS'
Mark Carney has described as "deeply troubling and extremely
serious" allegations that Royal Bank of Scotland has
been deliberately wrecking small businesses to make a profit.
The Times
AMEC LINING UP 5 BILLION POUND DEAL TO CAPTURE RIVAL
Amec is stalking its American rival Foster Wheeler
with a view to potentially pulling off a deal to create
a 5billion pound energy services group.
FRAUD INQUIRY THREAT LOOMS OVER ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
Royal Bank of Scotland is facing the prospect of a criminal
investigation into claims that it defrauded hundreds of small
companies by forcing them out of business.
Sky News
CABLE FACES SCRUTINY OVER 4 MILLION POUND ROYAL MAIL BONUS
Vince Cable, the Business Secretary, will come under
pressure on Wednesday to cancel a 4 million pound bonus fee for
investment bankers as MPs step up their scrutiny of Royal Mail's
controversial 3.3 billion pound privatisation.
PRIMARK OWNER ABF EYES 250 MILLION POUND TILDA RICE DEAL
The FTSE-100 group which owns Primark, the thriving clothing
retailer, is examining a 250 million pound takeover bid for
Tilda, one of Britain's most popular food brands.