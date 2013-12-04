December 3 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

RICHARD BRANSON ATTACKS QANTAS BOSSES AS FOREIGN OWNERSHIP ROW HEATS UP

The British billionaire's outburst on his Virgin website follows Qantas' backing of a plan suggested by Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey that foreign ownership rules concerning the country's flag carrier should be relaxed.

UK HOUSEBUILDING COMES OUT 'ALL GUNS BLAZING' WITH FASTEST GROWTH IN A DECADE

Housebuilding in November rose at the strongest pace since 2003, according to Markit, as rising confidence and improving credit conditions helped to boost activity across the sector.

The Guardian

YOUNG WORKERS' PAY HAS TUMBLED SINCE FINANCIAL CRASH, SAYS THINKTANK

The Resolution Foundation said younger workers faced an almost unprecedented squeeze on both the wages and employment chances four years after the financial crash. The pay of workers in their 20s has tumbled by almost 12 percent since the peak of the recession, according to the thinktank.

OSBORNE STATIONERS GOES INTO ADMINISTRATION

Osborne Stationers, a high street chain founded nearly two centuries ago, has gone into administration placing 140 jobs at risk. Directors at the Birmingham-based company took the decision amid the tough retail conditions it has faced since the start of the downturn in 2008.

The Times

PUBLIC'S 40 PERCENT HOLDING IN EUROSTAR WILL BE SOLD OFF

The Government is to sell off its 40 percent stake in Eurostar, the operator of high-speed passenger trains between London, Paris and Brussels.

KPMG WAS LOCKED OUT OF BRITANNIA'S BOOKS DURING CO-OP TAKEOVER

KPMG was blocked from examining Britannia Building Society's loss-making corporate loan book during due diligence of the lender on behalf of the Co-operative Bank, it emerged on Tuesday.

Sky News

RIVAL LLOYDS BRANCH BIDDER URGED TO SUE BANK

The bidder which lost out to the Co-operative Group in the auction of 632 Lloyds Banking Group branches is being urged to consider legal action to recover the 30 million pounds it spent on its bid.

MOULTON SIZES UP BID FOR AILING PAWNBROKER

Sky News has learnt that Better Capital, Mr Moulton's investment firm, is among a pack of suitors examining offers for the company after it was forced to put itself up for sale.