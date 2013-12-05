Dec 5 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
AUTUMN STATEMENT 2013: GEORGE OSBORNE TO AVOID BIG GIVEAWAYS
George Osborne will resist the temptation for big giveaways
in today's Autumn Statement, as he sets out a long-term plan
that will involve "unpopular decisions" to turn the economy
around.
CENTRICA'S 2 BILLION POUNDS WIND FARM PLAN SNUBBED BY
MINISTERS
Centrica's plan for a 2 billion pounds wind farm off
the coast of Norfolk has been snubbed by ministers, who rejected
a request for it to qualify as one of the first wave of new
energy projects.
The Guardian
GOLDMAN SACHS THREATENS TO LEAVE LONDON IF BRITAIN LEAVES EU
Goldman Sachs has said it would move much of its
European business out of London if Britain leaves the European
Union. The warning from the world's most powerful investment
bank comes as political pressure for Britain to leave the EU
mounts.
BRITAIN COULD OPERATE WITH FEWER MOBILE NETWORKS, SAYS THREE
CHIEF
The number of mobile network operators in Britain could soon
drop from four to three, according to the chief executive of the
UK's smallest carrier. "Under the right circumstances the UK
could operate competitively with three or with five," said Three
chief executive David Dyson, predicting a round of consolidation
in Europe from 2014.
The Times
OSBORNE PLANS TAX BREAK FOR PEER-TO-PEER LENDERS
Investors in small businesses through peer-to-peer lending
websites are to be offered tax breaks by the Chancellor to help
to improve access to credit for cash-starved companies.
RBS FINED 391 MILLION POUNDS FOR INTEREST RATE-RIGGING
Royal Bank of Scotland was among six global
financial institutions fined 1.7 billion euros by the European
Commission yesterday for forming illegal cartels to rig
benchmark interest rates.
Sky News
ROYAL MAIL AND UNION REACH DEAL ON PAY
A proposed deal has been agreed between the Royal Mail
and union leaders on pay, pensions and other issues
linked to the privatisation of the postal group. The
Communication Workers Union (CWU) held off calling strikes so
talks could be held.
METRO BANK RAISES 385 MILLION POUNDS AFTER BUOYANT DEMAND
Metro Bank plans to raise about 400 million pounds from a
combination of existing and new investors following buoyant
demand for shares in Britain's first new high street lender for
more than 100 years.