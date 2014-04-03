April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

SSE BOSS ATTACKS 'SCAREMONGERING' OVER ENERGY COMPETITION PROBE

Energy companies should not "scaremonger" over the impact of a competition probe, the chief executive officer of SSE has said, in a thinly veiled attack on rival Centrica Plc .

BIDS FOR CHANNEL 5 EXPECTED TO BE LESS THAN HALF 700 MLN STG ASKING PRICE

The sale of Channel 5 is expected to attract bids of less than half the 700-million pound price tag attached to the broadcaster by its owner Richard Desmond, it can be disclosed.

The Guardian

MONEY SHOP OWNER DOLLAR FINANCIAL TO BE SOLD TO LONE STAR FOR $1.3 BLN

Dollar Financial, the U.S. short-term lending specialist behind the Money Shop, Britain's largest high-street payday lender, is to be sold to private equity house Lone Star for $1.3 billion.

LORD MYNERS FACES STRUGGLE TO OVERHAUL CO-OPERATIVE GROUP BOARD

Lord Myners is facing an uphill struggle in the coming days to persuade members of the loss-making Co-operative Group Ltd to endorse his plans to overhaul its board and replace it with a plc-style structure.

The Times

GOOD NEWS AS ACCENTURE GOES ON HIRING SPREE

One of the world's biggest management consultants, Accenture Plc, is to hire 2,000 people in the United Kingdom this year in a move hailed by the prime minister as "more good news for the British economy."

GLENCORE, GERTLER AND CONGO'S LOST MILLIONS

Glencore Xstrata helped to pave the way for a cut-price deal that has led to $71 million in mining royalties going to its joint venture partner instead of the world's poorest country.

Sky News

COWDERY NETS 200,000 STG PROFIT AFTER FCA FIASCO

The founder of the closed life insurer Resolution has netted a profit of almost 200,000 pound on shares he bought after last week's botched launch of a probe into the sector by the City regulator.

NATIONWIDE - HOME PRICES UP 10 PCT IN LAST YEAR

Average house prices have risen by nearly 10 percent in the last year, according to a property survey. Nationwide said year-on-year prices were up 9.5 percent in March, the biggest annual jump since mid-2010. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)