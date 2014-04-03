April 3 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
SSE BOSS ATTACKS 'SCAREMONGERING' OVER ENERGY COMPETITION
PROBE
(link.reuters.com/cas28v)
Energy companies should not "scaremonger" over the impact of
a competition probe, the chief executive officer of SSE
has said, in a thinly veiled attack on rival Centrica Plc
.
BIDS FOR CHANNEL 5 EXPECTED TO BE LESS THAN HALF 700 MLN STG
ASKING PRICE
(link.reuters.com/fas28v)
The sale of Channel 5 is expected to attract bids of less
than half the 700-million pound price tag attached to the
broadcaster by its owner Richard Desmond, it can be disclosed.
The Guardian
MONEY SHOP OWNER DOLLAR FINANCIAL TO BE SOLD TO LONE STAR
FOR $1.3 BLN
(link.reuters.com/has28v)
Dollar Financial, the U.S. short-term lending specialist
behind the Money Shop, Britain's largest high-street payday
lender, is to be sold to private equity house Lone Star for $1.3
billion.
LORD MYNERS FACES STRUGGLE TO OVERHAUL CO-OPERATIVE GROUP
BOARD
(link.reuters.com/jas28v)
Lord Myners is facing an uphill struggle in the coming days
to persuade members of the loss-making Co-operative Group Ltd
to endorse his plans to overhaul its board and replace
it with a plc-style structure.
The Times
GOOD NEWS AS ACCENTURE GOES ON HIRING SPREE
(link.reuters.com/mas28v)
One of the world's biggest management consultants, Accenture
Plc, is to hire 2,000 people in the United Kingdom this
year in a move hailed by the prime minister as "more good news
for the British economy."
GLENCORE, GERTLER AND CONGO'S LOST MILLIONS
(link.reuters.com/nas28v)
Glencore Xstrata helped to pave the way for a
cut-price deal that has led to $71 million in mining royalties
going to its joint venture partner instead of the world's
poorest country.
Sky News
COWDERY NETS 200,000 STG PROFIT AFTER FCA FIASCO
(link.reuters.com/pas28v)
The founder of the closed life insurer Resolution has netted
a profit of almost 200,000 pound on shares he bought after last
week's botched launch of a probe into the sector by the City
regulator.
NATIONWIDE - HOME PRICES UP 10 PCT IN LAST YEAR
(link.reuters.com/qas28v)
Average house prices have risen by nearly 10 percent in the
last year, according to a property survey. Nationwide said
year-on-year prices were up 9.5 percent in March, the biggest
annual jump since mid-2010.
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)