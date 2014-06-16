The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Telegraph
UK POISED TO PUSH FOR MORE CHINESE INVESTMENT
(link.reuters.com/qyf22w)
Chinese investment in nuclear energy, high-speed rail and
North Sea oil will be high on the diplomatic agenda when Chinese
Premier Li Keqiang visits the UK this week, building on what he
has described as an "indispensable partnership" between the two
countries.
OWNERS OF CHANNEL TUNNEL LINK EYE HS2
(link.reuters.com/ryf22w)
The Canadian pension-fund owners of the Channel Tunnel rail
link have expressed an interest in bidding for the controversial
HS2 line if it is offered up to the private sector.
The Guardian
CRIMINALISE TRADE UNION BULLYING SAYS GRANGEMOUTH REFINERY
OPERATOR
(link.reuters.com/syf22w)
Ineos, the chemical group at the centre of last year's
acrimonious dispute at the Grangemouth refinery, has called on
ministers to criminalise trade unions that use intimidation or
bullying tactics.
CO-OP GROUP WOOS MEMBERS BEFORE REFORMS VOTE
Members of the Co-operative Group are being offered
representatives on the board of the troubled chain of
supermarkets, funeral homes and pharmacies in an attempt to win
support for a radical overhaul of the way the debt-laden mutual
is run.
Sky News
CENTRICA CHIEF LAIDLAW RULES OUT BG SWITCH
Sam Laidlaw, the boss of Centrica, has ruled himself
out of the running to take the top job at BG Group, the
troubled FTSE 100 energy group.
The Independent
BRITAIN'S BOOMING ADVERTISING INDUSTRY TO OVERTAKE GERMANY
(link.reuters.com/tyf22w)
The British advertising market is growing at an "amazingly
strong" rate and is set to overtake that of Germany to be the
world's fourth-largest in a sign that the UK recovery is
accelerating.
PEOPLE DISTRUST GOOGLE, SAYS SMART ENERGY RIVAL
(link.reuters.com/wyf22w)
The digital thermostat company Tado has claimed some
customers are shying away from rival Google's Nest
because they fear the Internet giant is amassing too much
information.
