The Telegraph
SSP SHARES TO PRICE AT BETWEEN 200 PENCE AND 240 PENCE
SSP Group Ltd, the owner of Upper Crust and
Caffe Ritazza, is expected to become the latest company to float
in London at the lower end of expectations.
The Guardian
THE CO-OP GROUP LOOKS TOWARDS RADICAL IDEAS ON PATH TO
REDEMPTION
"It could be one of the biggest and best turnarounds in
corporate history," says Steve Murrells, head of Co-operative
Group's retail arm, as he contemplates the companies
rising phoenix-like from the ashes of controversy and financial
mismanagement.
The Times
TEN YEARS TO SWITCH-ON FOR NEW REACTORS AT SELLAFIELD
The Franco-Japanese consortium planning to build the next
generation of nuclear power stations at Sellafield has claimed
that three new reactors at the Cumbrian site will be ready to be
switched on by 2024.
The Independent
MORTGAGE APPROVALS FALL TO 11-MONTH LOW AS HOUSING MARKET
COOLS DOWN
Mortgage approvals fell to an 11-month low in May,
confirming that the lending market was already losing some steam
before the Bank of England announced new curbs last week.
Sky News
LLOYDS BUYOUT GROUP MAY SELL OR LIST BEVERAGE CO FEVER-TREE
Fever-Tree, the maker of premium drinks mixers, is preparing
to toast a change of ownership that could involve a London Stock
Exchange flotation.
