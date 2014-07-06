UPDATE 2-Former VW chairman Piech in talks to sell Porsche SE stake
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
July 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
HINDUJAS URGE UK TO FINANCE MUMBAI-BANGALORE CORRIDOR
Britain's wealthiest family has called on David Cameron to finance one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects to boost business ties between the countries.
CRACKDOWN ON CONMEN WHO USE FAKE GOVERNMENT WEBSITES
Five men have been arrested for allegedly running "copycat" government websites that dupe Britons into paying unnecessary "administration fees" when ordering new passports or car tax discs online.
REGIONS GET 6 BLN STG INJECTION FROM 'ECONOMIC REVOLUTION'
Businesses and councils across England have been handed 6 billion pounds ($10.2 billion) of public money in what the government called a "revolution in the way our economy is run".
The Guardian
EDF IN LINE FOR 800 MLN STG WINDFALL FROM SUBSIDY SCHEME TO KEEP LIGHTS ON
EDF, which operates most of Britain's nuclear power stations, could be in line for an 800 million pound windfall via a loophole in a government subsidy scheme aimed at keeping the lights on at times of peak demand.
IMF CHIEF HINTS AT CUT IN GROWTH FORECASTS
Global economic activity should strengthen in the second half of the year and accelerate in 2015, although momentum could be weaker than expected, Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund, said on Sunday, hinting at a slight cut in the fund's growth forecasts.
The Telegraph
SNP'S 'RETRIBUTION THREAT' TO PRO-UK SCOTTISH FIRMS
Business leaders have been threatened with "retribution" by the SNP if they speak out against Scottish independence, it will be claimed on Monday.
Sky News
CBI'S RAKE BOWS OUT OF RACE FOR BARCLAYS JOB
The CBI president Sir Mike Rake has bowed out of the race to become the next chairman of Barclays, even as the bank attempts to contain the fallout from a string of new regulatory probes.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Compiled by Esha Vaish; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
March 17 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a ninth week in a row, extending a recovery that is expected to boost shale production by the most in six-months in April. Drillers added 14 oil rigs in the week to March 17, bringing the total count up to 631, the most since September 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there were 387 active oil rigs. That rig count increase came despite
BUENOS AIRES, March 17 Argentina is pushing for closer ties with Britain ahead of its largest trade mission to London in two decades later this month by avoiding a historical point of disagreement: competing sovereignty claims to the Falkland Islands.