The Times
BIG GUNS ANNOUNCE 250 MLN STG MISSILE DEAL ON ARRIVAL IN
INDIA
A 250 million pound ($425.4 million) weapons deal that
should create hundreds of British jobs was the centrepiece of
the opening day of George Osborne and William Hague's business
mission to India.
VAUXHALL SPEEDS AWAY FROM GERMAN DECLINE WITH 550 NEW JOBS
IN BRITAIN
Carmaker Vauxhall, which is owned by General Motors
of the US, announced plans to create 550 new British jobs,
offering 250 jobs at its Luton van-making plant and another 300
at Ellesmere Port in Cheshire, the home of the Astra.
WASHINGTON BLAMES UK TAX RISES FOR COLLAPSING NORTH SEA OIL
HOPES
The US Energy Department has issued a blistering indictment
of the UK government's tax raid on North Sea oil and gas
revenues, warning that prohibitive costs threaten much of
Britain's energy industry.
The Guardian
BRITAIN'S BIGGEST BUY-TO-LET LANDLORDS TO SELL ENTIRE
PORTFOLIO OF PROPERTIES
Britain's biggest buy-to-let landlords, Fergus and Judith
Wilson, are to withdraw from the property business, selling
their entire portfolio of nearly 1,000 homes in the Ashford and
Maidstone area in a deal likely to net the controversial duo at
least 100 million pounds - and spark speculation that property
prices have peaked.
The Telegraph
AIRPORT SECURITY: YOU WON'T FLY TO THE U.S. IF YOUR MOBILE
PHONE BATTERY IS DEAD
Holidaymakers and business travellers who arrive at airport
security with uncharged mobile phones or other electrical items
will be stopped from boarding planes bound for the United
States.
TOUR DE FRANCE WILL RETURN TO BRITAIN, SAYS RACE DIRECTOR
Britain will rekindle its love affair with the Tour de
France, the race's director has promised, after six million
people turned out to give the event the most spectacular start
in its 111-year history.
Sky News
LLOYDS PICKS NEW CHIEF AMID BANK IT SCRUTINY
Britain's biggest high street lender will this week appoint
a new IT chief as the banking sector seeks to overhaul creaking
computer systems following a series of reputation-damaging
failures.
The Independent
THE DECISION ON SCOTLAND IS 'IRREVERSIBLE', SAYS ALISTAIR
DARLING
The impact of Scotland voting for independence could be more
damaging for the UK than the 2008 banking crisis, Alistair
Darling has warned.
