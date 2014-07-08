July 9 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
FIRMS GET MORE POWER TO FIGHT ENERGY GIANTS
Small companies are to be given more help to challenge large
energy suppliers as part of a drive to update or scrap red tape
that acts as a "drag on jobs and growth".
The Guardian
LABOUR PLANS PUBLIC CONTRACTS SHAKEUP
Under a Labour government, only social enterprises with a
public service mission will be allowed to bid for some
government contracts in an effort to break the stranglehold of
big corporate suppliers on public procurement, shadow minister
Chi Onwurah will say on Wednesday.
The Telegraph
HMRC RAID ON BANK ACCOUNTS GOES AGAINST MAGNA CARTA, SAY MPS
British tax authorities have been accused of attempting to
ride roughshod over Magna Carta in pursuit of new powers that
will allow them to raid the bank accounts of those who fail to
pay their dues.
VINCE CABLE 'CONFIDENT' IN FACE OF A FRESH PFIZER APPROACH
Pfizer would be required to make meaningful
commitments to Britain's science base should it resume its
takeover play for AstraZeneca in future, the Business
Secretary has said.
THE MOST LOYAL SAVERS ARE PAID HALF BANK RATE, REGULATOR
FINDS
Banks and building societies are exploiting their most loyal
savers with rates that average a fraction of the Bank Rate, the
city regulator has found.
Sky News
MOULTON IN TALKS OVER UNIPART RESCUE DEAL
City financier Jon Moulton is in talks to rescue Unipart
Automotive, Britain's biggest independent car parts supplier, in
a deal that could save more than 1,500 jobs.
GOODWIN HELPS RACK UP 400,000 STG RBS LEGAL BILL
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has spent hundreds of
thousands of pounds on law firms acting for Fred Goodwin and
other former directors during the early stages of legal actions
brought by thousands of its shareholders.
