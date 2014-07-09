July 10 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
CABLE HIRES MYNERS TO DEFUSE FLOAT ANGER
Vince Cable has attempted to head off what will be an
excoriating attack on him by MPs later this week over the sale
of Royal Mail by calling in a former Labour City
minister to head an inquiry into government privatisations.
APPLAUSE FILLS AISLES AS KING CHECKS OUT
In the end there was no valedictory, no finger pointing and
no barracking from the floor. Justin King stood down as the
chief executive of J Sainsbury after ten years and
fifteen weeks yesterday with the sound of applause ringing in
his ears.
INSURERS PROMISE TO BE MORE OPEN WITH CUSTOMERS ON COSTS
Motorists and householders renewing their annual insurance
policies could be told at the same time what their cost of cover
was the previous year under an industry drive to be more open
with customers.
The Guardian
BANK OF ENGLAND'S NEMAT SHAFIK SIGNALS THAT INTEREST RATE
RISE EDGES CLOSER
The Bank of England's new deputy governor has
signalled that an interest rate rise is edging closer after
telling MPs the amount of spare capacity in the economy is lower
than the bank predicted in May.
MONTHLY HOUSE PRICES FOR JUNE DROP 0.6 PCT, HALIFAX REPORTS
House prices experienced a bigger monthly fall than analysts
had expected in June, knocking 1,100 pounds ($1,900) off the
average property value, according to a survey carried out by
mortgage lender Halifax.
The Telegraph
UBS PREDICTS SAVINGS FLIGHT FROM SCOTLAND IN THE EVENT OF
'YES' VOTE
Savers may rapidly move their money south of the border if
Scotland were to vote for independence, analysts at one of
Europe's biggest banks have predicted.
QATAR CUTS HOLDING IN LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE BY A THIRD
Qatar Holding is to trim its 15 percent stake in the owner
of the London Stock Exchange by a third ahead of a $1.6
billion rights issue by the British bourse to fund its
acquisition of Russell Investments.
SHALE 'COULD MEET 41 PCT OF UK'S GAS NEEDS', SAYS NATIONAL
GRID
Shale gas produced in the UK could provide more than a third
of the nation's gas supplies within 20 years, a report has
found.
Sky News
RAC OWNER CARLYLE HOLDS TALKS ABOUT 2 BLN STG SALE
The owners of the RAC roadside recovery service have been
holding secret talks about a 2 billion pound sale in the wake of
a modest stock market debut by the AA, its main rival.
SYRIA 'LIKELY' USED UK CHEMICALS TO MAKE SARIN
Chemicals exported by British firms to Syria in the 1980s
are likely to have been used to make the nerve agent sarin, UK
Foreign Secretary William Hague said.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Esha Vaish; Editing by Eric Walsh)