July 11 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
FLIGHTS WILL DOUBLE BY 2033, BOEING PREDICTS
Five jetliners are to be built every day for the next 20
years as aircraft manufacturers gear up to handle 7 billion
passengers a year by 2033, by which time the annual number of
internal flights in China will have overtaken the domestic US
market.
SMES WAITING ON 40 BLN STG IN LATE BILLS
Small and medium-sized companies are struggling under a
record late payment burden of almost 40 billion pounds ($68.1
billion), payment provider Bacs has warned.
The Guardian
FORMER BRADFORD & BINGLEY FD FINED AGAIN OVER BOTCHED RIGHTS
ISSUE
Britain's accountancy watchdog has fined the former finance
director of Bradford & Bingley for failing to alert his board to
a serious worsening of the bank's financial position during the
financial crisis.
SURGE IN IMPORTS WIDENS UK TRADE DEFICIT
Britain's trade deficit unexpectedly grew to 2.4 billion
pounds in May, fuelling concerns that the strength of the pound
is undermining efforts to increase exports.
The Telegraph
FCA CRACKS DOWN ON 3 BLN STG DEALER COMMISSION MARKET
Britain's financial regulator has told asset managers that a
3 billion pounds market in charges for handling trades and
publishing financial research must be cleaned up, warning that
investors may be receiving an unfair deal.
WONGA RIVAL SUNNY ORDERED TO HALT TV ADVERTS
Britain's advertising watchdog has banned two adverts for a
payday lender after it failed to warn customers about how much
it would cost to borrow money.
SSP FLOAT WORTH 15 MLN STG TO KATE SWANN
Kate Swann, the former boss of WH Smith, stands to
gain as much as 15 million pounds from the flotation of catering
company SSP IPO-SSPG.L less than a year after joining the
business.
Sky News
FORMER MAXWELL PRINTER EYES PUBLISHING DEAL
A printing group once owned by Robert Maxwell, the disgraced
newspaper tycoon, is looking to merge with one of the UK's
biggest independent customer content producers.
TAXPAYER SHORT-CHANGED ON ROYAL MAIL SALE, MPS SAY
The controversy over the 3.3 billion pound privatisation of
Royal Mail has erupted again as an influential group of
MPs has criticised Vince Cable over his handling of the sale.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; editing by Andrew Hay)