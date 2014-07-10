July 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

FLIGHTS WILL DOUBLE BY 2033, BOEING PREDICTS

Five jetliners are to be built every day for the next 20 years as aircraft manufacturers gear up to handle 7 billion passengers a year by 2033, by which time the annual number of internal flights in China will have overtaken the domestic US market.

SMES WAITING ON 40 BLN STG IN LATE BILLS

Small and medium-sized companies are struggling under a record late payment burden of almost 40 billion pounds ($68.1 billion), payment provider Bacs has warned.

The Guardian

FORMER BRADFORD & BINGLEY FD FINED AGAIN OVER BOTCHED RIGHTS ISSUE

Britain's accountancy watchdog has fined the former finance director of Bradford & Bingley for failing to alert his board to a serious worsening of the bank's financial position during the financial crisis.

SURGE IN IMPORTS WIDENS UK TRADE DEFICIT

Britain's trade deficit unexpectedly grew to 2.4 billion pounds in May, fuelling concerns that the strength of the pound is undermining efforts to increase exports.

The Telegraph

FCA CRACKS DOWN ON 3 BLN STG DEALER COMMISSION MARKET

Britain's financial regulator has told asset managers that a 3 billion pounds market in charges for handling trades and publishing financial research must be cleaned up, warning that investors may be receiving an unfair deal.

WONGA RIVAL SUNNY ORDERED TO HALT TV ADVERTS

Britain's advertising watchdog has banned two adverts for a payday lender after it failed to warn customers about how much it would cost to borrow money.

SSP FLOAT WORTH 15 MLN STG TO KATE SWANN

Kate Swann, the former boss of WH Smith, stands to gain as much as 15 million pounds from the flotation of catering company SSP IPO-SSPG.L less than a year after joining the business.

Sky News

FORMER MAXWELL PRINTER EYES PUBLISHING DEAL

A printing group once owned by Robert Maxwell, the disgraced newspaper tycoon, is looking to merge with one of the UK's biggest independent customer content producers.

TAXPAYER SHORT-CHANGED ON ROYAL MAIL SALE, MPS SAY

The controversy over the 3.3 billion pound privatisation of Royal Mail has erupted again as an influential group of MPs has criticised Vince Cable over his handling of the sale. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; editing by Andrew Hay)