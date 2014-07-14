July 14 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
INVESTORS SET TO PROTEST OVER CHANGE AT EXPERIAN
The world's largest credit-checking agency Experian
is bracing itself for a shareholder rebellion over concerns
about pay and corporate governance. (thetim.es/1oxxwXu)
THINK-TANK CALLS FOR CAP TO END 'EXECUTIVE PAY RACKET'
The excessive earnings of an "executive elite" are damaging
trust in business and should be tackled through radical action
such as a pay cap, according to a report. (thetim.es/1qWkgjR)
FCA CONCERN OVER SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS TO CROWDFUNDING
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has written to equity
crowdfunding websites expressing concerns that messages posted
on social media sites do not properly explain the risks to
potential investors. (thetim.es/1sbDdAU)
OVO ENERGY ACCUSED IN EARLY PAYMENT ROW
Ovo Energy, one of the fastest-growing independent energy
suppliers and a poster child of the industry, has been accused
of potentially putting customers' money at risk by demanding
that they pay upfront. (thetim.es/1jFx4ur)
The Guardian
CO-OP CHANGES 'RISK TURNING IT INTO A MANAGEMENT-LED
OLIGARCHY'
The Co-operative Group risks entrenching power in
the hands of its management if it adopts a proposal to change
how it selects its directors, the embattled mutual's former
group secretary has warned. (bit.ly/1q88G7p)
The Telegraph
CITY QUESTIONS CABLE'S PLANS TO TOUGHEN NATIONAL INTEREST
TEST
British Business Secretary Vince Cable's plans to make
foreign takeovers harder have been branded on "the edge of
legality".
Cable made comments over the weekend that, following
Pfizer's unsuccessful 69 billion pound ($117.41
billion)bid for AstraZeneca, he wanted to introduce a
new law to widen the national-interest test to deals which
threatened "critical infrastructure". (bit.ly/1m83U1e)
SAINSBURY'S 592 MLN STG PENSION DEFICIT POSES A 'MATERIAL
RISK TO BUSINESS'
The pension liabilities facing J Sainsbury could
prevent the supermarket group from competing with rivals in the
grocery price war, according to new research. (bit.ly/1wjiDw5)
LIV GARFIELD TO FACE PAY ROW AT SEVERN TRENT
Liv Garfield, chief executive of Severn Trent, is
the latest FTSE boss to face a pay row as shareholders have been
urged to vote down the water company's remuneration policy. (bit.ly/1q8DPaE)
THERE'S GOING TO BE CONSOLIDATION IN DEFENCE, SAYS BAE
SYSTEMS CHIEF
Ian King, chief executive of BAE Systems, envisages
a new wave of mergers across Europe's aerospace and defence
sector. (bit.ly/1nuS8TZ)
Sky News
LABOUR STEPS UP PRESSURE ON ROYAL MAIL FEES
Labour is intensifying the pressure on Business Secretary
Vince Cable to clarify whether millions of pounds of public
money will be paid to bankers who worked on the controversial
privatisation of Royal Mail. (bit.ly/U8ox7c)
CHINESE TAKEAWAY FOR 900 MLN STG PIZZAEXPRESS CHAIN
PizzaExpress is to be sold to a Chinese private equity firm
Hony Capital for 900 million pounds - a transaction described as
the largest in the European restaurant sector in five years. (bit.ly/1zzMAMP)
($1 = 0.5877 British pounds)
(Compiled by Richa Naidu; Editing by Sandra Maler)