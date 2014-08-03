Aug 4 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
EX-M&S BOSS POISED FOR PEERAGE
The former boss of Marks and Spencer is being lined
up for a peerage. Stuart Rose, who chairs the online supermarket
Ocado and the clothing brand Fat Face IPO-FFFL.L, is
expected to be ennobled by the Conservative party within days.
MPC REBELS SET TO BREAK BANK CONSENSUS ON INTEREST RATES
The Bank of England's longest consensus on interest rates
could end this week when a minority of monetary policy committee
members are expected to vote for a rate rise.
The Guardian
INEOS SIGNALS MOVE INTO FRACKING
Ineos, the company at the centre of a dispute
with unions at the Grangemouth plant in Scotland last year, is
giving the strongest signal yet of its intention to move into
the controversial area of fracking.
The Telegraph
RUSSIA SANCTIONS RISK BRITISH JOBS, WARNS JCB BOSS
One of the UK's most influential businessmen has hit out at
European Union and US sanctions against Russia, claiming that
they are ill-conceived and may result in the loss of British
jobs.
Sky News
HSBC URGES RING-FENCING DELAY AMID CMA PROBE
One of Britain's biggest banks is urging the Government to
delay a deadline for separating lenders' retail and investment
banking operations amid fears that billions of pounds could be
wasted on the project.
