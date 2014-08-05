Aug 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

21ST CENTURY FOX DROPS $80BN TIME WARNER BID

Twenty-First Century Fox, the entertainment conglomerate run by Rupert Murdoch, has abandoned its $80 billion bid for Time Warner, saying that to pursue a higher offer would not deliver value for its shareholders.

The Guardian

DIPPING INTO PENSIONS COULD BE AN ALTERNATIVE TO PAYDAY LOANS, SAYS EXPERT

Savers should be allowed to access their pensions before retirement in an emergency as an alternative to payday loans, pensions expert Hargreaves Lansdown has suggested.

CLICK AND COLLECT TAKES OFF AS RETAILERS READY FOR CHRISTMAS BATTLE

As the plane touches down after a week or two away in the sun, it will be a relief to some tired travellers that the homecoming grocery order they placed online will already be waiting for them - shortly beyond passport control and the baggage carousel.

The Telegraph

NEIL WOODFORD: GLAXOSMITHKLINE'S TROUBLES ARE ONLY TEMPORARY

Veteran fund manager Neil Woodford has revealed that a "long conversation" with GlaxoSmithKline boss Andrew Witty, following a recent profit warning, inspired confidence in the company.

Sky News

WALGREENS SHUNS INVERSION IN 5 BLN STG BOOTS DEAL

Walgreens, one of America's biggest corporate names, is poised to bow to intense U.S. political pressure by retaining its headquarters in the U.S., even as it secures a full takeover of Alliance Boots, Britain's biggest pharmacy chain.