Aug 7 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
BOOTS CHAIRMAN MAKES $11 BILLION FROM WALGREEN DEAL
Alliance Boot's Italian boss Stefano Pessina, who
built his family's drugs wholesaling business into a European
leader, is $11 billion richer today after presiding over the
sale of the drug chain to America's Walgreen.
MANUFACTURING SLOWDOWN RAISES DOUBTS OVER RECOVERY
Britain's rebalancing from consumption to manufacturing may
be stalling, economists have warned after official factory
output numbers fell short of expectations.
The Guardian
HIGH COURT THROWS OUT 'INCREDIBLE' 6 MLN STG BONUS CLAIM BY
EX-INVESTEC TRADERS
Two former Investec traders lost a three-year, 6
million pound ($10 million) battle over their bonuses on
Wednesday in a case described by a London high court judge as
fanciful and "wholly incredible".
The Telegraph
BBC MUST INTRODUCE QUOTAS ON WEB TRAFFIC SHARING, SAYS
JOHNSTON PRESS CHIEF
The BBC must scale back its regional news websites and
commit to sharing traffic with commercial publishers, according
to the chief executive of Johnston Press, the publisher
of the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post.
THAMES WATER CHALLENGED OVER LONDON SUPERSEWER COSTS
Thames Water has only justified half of its initial spending
plans for the London supersewer project, regulator Ofwat has
warned, demanding the company provide more information to
explain proposals for a further 331 million pound outlay.
Sky News
KELLOGG CRUNCHES NUMBERS ON 2 BLN STG PENGUIN DEAL
American food giant Kellogg is examining a 2 billion pound
offer for United Biscuits (UB), the owner of McVitie's, Penguin
and other famous British biscuit brands.
($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)