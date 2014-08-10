Aug 11 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
PRESSURE ON BALFOUR TO RESUME DEAL TALKS
Balfour Beatty Plc will reveal this week that it is
still hoping to sell its Parsons Brinckerhoff subsidiary as it
tries to convince investors that it can survive without
Carillion Plc.
MONARCH HAS RYANAIR AND EASYJET IN ITS SIGHTS
A wide-ranging review of the travel group behind Monarch may
result in a sale of the budget airline. The strategic review is
exploring the budget carrier's ownership, financing and
operations as it seeks to mount a challenge to easyJet Plc
and Ryanair Holdings Plc.
The Guardian
APPEAL COURT BATTLE BREWS OVER GREENE KING TAX AVOIDANCE
SCHEME
Greene King Plc is to take its long-running battle
to prove the legality of a controversial tax avoidance scheme to
the court of appeal despite two defeats in the lower tax courts
and condemnation from a Treasury minister and other MPs.
The Telegraph
ALEX SALMOND ADMITS THERE IS NO PLAN B AS HE INSIST SCOTLAND
WILL KEEP POUND
Alex Salmond has ignored opinion polls and growing signs of
discontent inside his own party by insisting that an independent
Scotland would keep the pound "come what may".
PUNCH DIRECTOR CLOSES IN ON RESTRUCTURING WINDFALL
Steve Dando, Punch Taverns Plc's finance director,
is in line for a bonus worth up to 275,000 pounds as a reward
for concluding the pubs group's tortuous debt restructuring,
which will enter the final furlong this week when proposals for
a debt-for-equity swap are formally launched.
CROWN ESTATE FENDS OFF FOREIGN BIDDERS TO BUY SLICE OF
MAYFAIR FROM CHURCH OF ENGLAND
The Queen's property company has teamed up to buy a 64.2
percent slice of prime Mayfair estate, it was announced on
Sunday. The deal saw the Crown Estate partner with Norway's
sovereign wealth fund to add a stake in nearly 400-year-old
Pollen Estate to its portfolio, a plot of land that had belong
to the Church of England.
Sky News
HUNTSWORTH BOSS TO STEP DOWN AFTER PAY REVOLT
Conservative peer Lord Chadlington who heads public
relations groups Huntsworth Plc is to step down weeks
after a major revolt by shareholders over his pay package.
