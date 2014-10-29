Oct 29 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
AGGRIEVED CUSTOMERS TURN UP THE HEAT ON RBS
Lawyers acting for businesses affected by Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc's turnaround division have demanded that the
bank preserve "critical evidence" before a planned group legal
action. Quinn Emanuel, an American law firm, has written to RBS
highlighting concerns that a decision to close the global
restructuring group could lead to key evidence being lost. (thetim.es/1wE9ik4)
TORY DONOR MICHAEL FARMER'S FUND IN COPPER 'SQUEEZE'
A hedge fund run by a prominent Conservative donor is believed
to control more than 80 percent of the copper in London Metal
Exchange warehouses. Information at the LME, the world's largest
exchange for metals and whose prices are used as benchmarks in
contracts around the world, showed that on Tuesday and Wednesday
last week a single owner held between 80 and 90 percent of the
copper in stock in its system. Red Kite Group, a hedge fund led
by Michael Farmer, has been identified by brokers and traders as
the dominant holder of copper. (thetim.es/1wEDVHL)
The Guardian
INTEREST RATES CAN STAY LOW FOR LONGER, SAYS BANK OF ENGLAND
DEPUTY CHIEF
The Bank of England can afford to keep interest rates
low for longer than previously thought, Deputy Governor Jon
Cunliffe has said, in comments that will reinforce the market
view that rates will remain at 0.5 percent until at least the
middle of next year. (bit.ly/1tfkBhY)
The Telegraph
VODAFONE ACCUSED OF ILLEGALLY WITHOLDING REPORT ON 6 BLN STG
GERMAN TAKEOVER
Vodafone has been accused of illegally withholding a
report on its 6 billion pounds ($9.68 billion) takeover of Kabel
Deutschland as part of a "pattern of obstructing"
efforts by shareholders to uncover the details of the deal. (bit.ly/1wEaBzj)
RETAILERS WANT CHANCELLOR TO EXTEND BUSINESS RATES DISCOUNTS
The retail industry is pressing the Chancellor to extend the 1.1
billion pound discount on business rates he announced in last
year's Autumn Statement. Business rates are due to rise by
another 2.3 percent next April, an increase set by the rate of
RPI inflation in September, but the British Retail Consortium
want George Osborne to cap this increase at 2 percent. (bit.ly/1sBGNPH)
LACK OF WIND OR NUCLEAR PROBLEMS 'COULD WIPE OUT BRITAIN'S SPARE
POWER CAPACITY'
A cold and windless day could result in households' lights being
dimmed this winter, despite new emergency measures to prevent
blackouts, experts have warned. Britain's spare capacity, the
safety buffer between electricity supplies and peak demand,has
fallen to just 4 percent, the lowest level in seven years,
following a series of power plant fires and closures, analysis
from National Grid revealed. (bit.ly/1wADJbN)
LABOUR STEPS UP RAIL RE-NATIONALISATION CAMPAIGN
Labour will on Wednesday call for a change to the law that could
lead to the re-nationalisation of Britain's railways. Andy
Sawford, member of parliament for Corby and East
Northamptonshire, will propose a bill that would allow a train
operator owned by the British taxpayer to compete against
private companies for lucrative contracts to run rail lines. (bit.ly/1wEHayX)
Sky News
RYANAIR FACES 6.5 MLN STG FRENCH LABOUR LAW PENALTY
Ryanair Holdings Plc is facing a 6.5 million pound
penalty after losing an appeal against a decision that it broke
French labour laws. The no-frills carrier was found guilty of
paying workers under Irish contracts to save money on payroll
and other taxes. (bit.ly/1tCfsC1)
The Independent
LIFE AFTER LIBOR: BANKERS TO FACE PERSONAL FINES FOR RIGGING
PRICES
Banks could face a significant new regulatory crackdown on their
wholesale market activities as the financial authorities seek to
prevent a repeat of the scandals that have destroyed the
reputation of the sector in recent years. The Bank of England,
in conjunction with the Financial Conduct Authority and the
Treasury, yesterday published a wide-ranging consultation
document which holds out the possibility of a radical tightening
of the supervisory regime for financial institutions that trade
in the foreign exchange, interest rate derivatives, commodities
and also bond and equity markets. (ind.pn/1wEbec6)
MPS DEMAND SCRUTINY OF MINING FIRMS' ETHICS
The Government must take action to prevent British mining
companies avoiding tax in some of the poorest parts of the world
where they operate, MPs demanded on Tuesday. Miners have been
repeatedly accused of using sophisticated networks of anonymous
shell companies and bribery of local officials to avoid paying
their fair share of local taxes in return for the minerals and
oil they remove from the land. (ind.pn/ZX9S1b)
(1 US dollar = 0.6197 British pound)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)