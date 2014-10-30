Oct 30 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
DIAGEO PUTS 50 MLN POUND NEW DISTILLERY ON ICE
Plans by Diageo Plc for a new 50 million pound ($79.87
million) malt whisky distillery at Teaninich, in the Scottish
Highlands, have been put on hold as the biggest Scotch whisky
maker responds to a slowdown in demand for a dram around the
world. The Johnnie Walker and J&B owner has also delayed
investments in some of its existing distilleries, including an
18 million pound expansion of the Mortlach distillery in
Speyside and a 30 million pound project at Clynelish distillery
in Sutherland. (thetim.es/1Duz1xw)
HEATHROW FEELS THE PINCH AS IT AWAITS EXPANSION DECISION
Heathrow, Europe's largest airport, is running out of steam,
according to the latest financial and operational data, as it
awaits a decision on whether it will be allowed to build at
least one new runway. Five of its seven key markets are slowing,
rate of spending by passengers has been pegged back and the
airport is braced for a significant brake in revenues from
charging airlines as a tough five-year regulatory settlement
kicks in. (thetim.es/1sHpm04)
The Guardian
CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED INTO TESCO'S ACCOUNTING
Britain's Serious Fraud Office has launched a formal criminal
investigation into accounting practices at Tesco Plc,
which led to a 263 million pound profit overstatement at
Britain's biggest retailer. The inquiry, which was confirmed by
the watchdog on Wednesday, will supercede an investigation by
the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the financial regulator,
which has been halted with immediate effect. It is not clear
whether it will affect the launch of an inquiry by the
accountancy watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC),
which is also being considered. (bit.ly/1E1qfcu)
YORKSHIRE BUILDING SOCIETY FINED 4 MLN STG FOR UNFAIR TREATMENT
OF BORROWERS
Britain's financial watchdog Financial Conduct Authority has
fined Yorkshire Building Society 4.1 million pounds for unfairly
treating mortgage borrowers when they were struggling with
repayments. The building society is repaying a total of 8.4
million pounds to 34,000 mortgage customers. (bit.ly/1u99bjs)
The Telegraph
TESCO TO BE INVESTIGATED BY SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE
The Serious Fraud Office is to investigate Tesco over the
accounting irregularities that created a 263 million pound
shortfall in the company's profits. The SFO has notified Tesco
that it will launch a formal criminal investigation into
accounting practices at the company. The intervention by the SFO
heightens the crisis facing Britain's biggest retailer, which
attempted to draw a line under the accounting scandal when it
presented interim results last week. It means that the company
and individuals could face criminal charges. As a result of the
SFO's intervention, the Financial Conduct Authority will halt
its own investigation into Tesco. (bit.ly/1thgnIp)
JAGUAR LAND ROVER TO BUILD DISCOVERYS IN BRAZIL
British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has announced that its
Discovery Sport will be one of the first vehicles to be built at
its new plant in Brazil as the company looks to improve its
penetration into foreign markets. The company said the plant at
Itatiaia, in the west of South American country, will have the
capacity to build 24,000 vehicles a year once production starts
there in 2016. The plant will initially create 400 jobs and this
is expected to near double by the end of the decade. A further
1,000 jobs are expected to be completed created in the local
supply chain. (bit.ly/1E3FhOU)
EXITING UK IS 'ABSOLUTE PRIORITY', SAYS CLYDESDALE AND YORKSHIRE
BANK OWNER
The Australian owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks has made
exiting Britain its "absolute priority", and is exploring
options that could see the two lenders floated on the stock
market. National Australia Bank said its "clear focus" is on its
home market and New Zealand, and highlighted the need for
"greater urgency" in dealing with "low-returning assets".
Clydesdale and Yorkshire have dragged down the wider group in
recent years, with the crisis-hit British economy faring much
worse than those of Australia and New Zealand. (bit.ly/1zLrBth)
Sky News
BRITISH BANKS TO TAKE 1 BLN STG HIT AS FOREX DEAL LOOMS
Three of the Britain's biggest banks are poised to set aside
roughly 1 billion pound for settlements with regulators during
the next week following a probe into the abuse of critical
foreign exchange benchmarks. Barclays Plc, HSBC
holdings Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
plan to make the aggregate provision as part of their
third-quarter results during the next week. (bit.ly/1FW9y42)
FORMER BBC CHIEF TO JOIN STATE ASSETS BODY
A former BBC executive will on Thursday be appointed to the
board of the body which oversees state-owned assets weeks before
the completion of an inquiry into how such businesses are sold.
Caroline Thomson, who stepped down as the BBC's chief operating
officer in 2012, will become a non-executive director of the
Shareholder Executive. (bit.ly/1wGKnOL)
