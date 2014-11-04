Nov 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* HSBC misses forecasts as it sets aside $387 mln for forex investigation

Bills for past misconduct including rigging of foreign exchange markets dashed the cost-cutting plans of HSBC Holdings Plc in the third quarter, sending underlying profits 12 per cent lower to $4.4 billion. (thetim.es/1x34xAH)

* UK demand helps manufacturers defy slowing eurozone

Strong domestic demand led to a rebound in UK manufacturing activity last month despite the slowing eurozone dragging down export orders. A closely-watched purchasing managers' index beat economists' expectations, rising to a three-month high of 53.2 in October from 51.5 in September. (thetim.es/1x2NKyz)

The Guardian

* Osborne accused of using new tax statements as 'political propaganda'

Britain's finance minister George Osborne has been criticised for sending millions of households annual tax statements that show the biggest chunk of their contribution going towards welfare, with trade unions describing it as "political propaganda masquerading as neutral information". (bit.ly/1tB9ba3)

* Ryanair puts 32 pct jump in profits down to being nicer

Ryanair Holdings Plc announced a 32 percent jump in first-half profits a year after its pledge to transform its customer service. Ryanair's chief executive, Michael O'Leary, said business was booming since a decision in late 2013 to change its image and stop "unnecessarily pissing people off".(bit.ly/1qmIXmB)

The Telegraph

* JP Morgan sets aside $6 bln for legal costs after revealing US forex probe

JPMorgan Chase & Co has raised the amount it has set aside to cover legal costs to almost $6 billion, after revealing it faces a US criminal probe over its foreign-exchange business. The US bank said on Monday night that it is cooperating with the Department of Justice as well as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority. (bit.ly/10PCHy4)

* Struggling supermarkets face huge increase in business rates bill

Britain's under-pressure supermarkets are facing the prospect of a huge increase in business rates, adding to the challenges facing the industry. The rates bill for supermarkets could grow by as much as 40 percent on the back of a revaluation of Britain's property scheduled for next year, according to new research. (bit.ly/1x2NRKt)

Sky News

* Virgin Money Revives IPO after Carney Boost

Sir Richard Branson's banking arm is to revive plans to list on the stock market just days after receiving a boost from new Bank of England rules dictating the amount of capital that lenders must hold to protect them against losses. (bit.ly/1GgB64d)

* Emirates ends FIFA world cup sponsorship

Airline Emirates will not renew its sponsorship of the 2018 or 2022 FIFA World Cup tournaments, it has emerged. The decision comes after a slew of corruption allegations against football's world governing body, and ends an association that dates back to the 2006 tournament in Germany. (bit.ly/13BbWOV)

The Independent

* Diageo swaps tequila for whiskey in $1 bln deal

Diageo Plc,the owner of Guinness and Johnnie Walker whisky, has stirred up its drinks cabinet by swapping Irish whiskey for Mexican tequila in a $1 billion. The spirits giant has agreed with Mexico's Casa Cuervo to gain control of tequila brand Don Julio in return for Irish whiskey Bushmills. (ind.pn/1pgMIzf)

* Dunkin' Donuts unveils calorie-packed snickerdoodle and sugar cookie latte ahead of Christmas

The battle for Christmas drink sales is heating up with Dunkin' Donuts launching a snickerdoodle and sugar-cookie latte as it takes on Starbucks Corp. Dunkin' Donuts is hoping to replicate the success of last year's Christmas red velvet lattes and salted-caramel hot chocolates, which helped boost revenue 27 per cent in the fourth quarter. (ind.pn/1wYCPZh) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Diane Craft)