Nov 5 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times * Rolls-Royce sheds 2,600 jobs in cost-cutting drive Rolls-Royce is to cut 2,600 jobs in a restructuring that has led to the immediate replacement of its veteran finance chief and the prospect of more job losses at the FTSE 100 enginemaker. (thetim.es/1E3XeLc) * Labour pledges Davies review into ethnic diversity in boardroom If the Labour government won next year's election, then it would commission Lord Davies of Abersoch, the former boss of Standard Chartered Plc, to conduct a review into the paltry number of ethnic minority bosses at the top echelons of British business, said Chuka Umunna, the shadow business secretary. (thetim.es/1AdlBK3) The Guardian * European Commission slashes euro zone growth forecasts The European commission has slashed its forecasts for euro zone growth this year and next and warned there would be no magic bullet to turn around its fortunes. The EC cut its growth forecast for 2014 to 0.8 percent from a previous 1.2 percent estimate. It expects growth in 2015 of 1.1 percent, below the 1.7 percent it stated previously. (bit.ly/1GmsYiR) * Carrots to Kalashnikovs: dangers faced by oil workers abroad As international oil companies begin to restart full operations in Iraq despite the continuing threat of attacks by Islamic State, one lifelong oil worker has spoken about what it is like to be regularly flown in to some of the world's most dangerous places. (bit.ly/1oi7ldF) The Telegraph * Bank of England's Bailey: Not BoE's job to decide banker pay Banks, not regulators, should decide how much their staff earn, a Bank of England deputy governor has declared, drawing a clear line between the UK and Europe over banker pay. Andrew Bailey, the bank's deputy governor for prudential regulation, told parliament: "We are not, in my view, pay level regulators. That is not our purpose in life". (bit.ly/13F03Hy) * Overtime should count in holiday pay, landmark tribunal hearing rules Businesses are facing a multibillion-pound bill as a tribunal ruled today that overtime should be taken into account when holiday pay is calculated. In a landmark case, the Employment Appeal Tribunal ruled that it is wrong for employers to only take into account basic pay when calculating how much an employee should be paid while they are on holiday. (bit.ly/1Efloob) Sky News * Banks call off effort to stall industry probe Britain's biggest banks have abandoned efforts to head off a full-blown competition inquiry following a lukewarm response from regulators. Sky News understands that the Competition and Markets Authority will announce on Thursday that it is proceeding with a formal probe into the supply of banking services to small- and medium-sized companies and personal current accounts. (bit.ly/1GlHMOB) * Primark posts 'magnificent' 30 pct profit rise The chairman of Primark's owner has hailed a "magnificent" year for the discount clothing retailer, with profits rising 30 percent to 662 million pounds($1.06 billion). Associated British Foods said the performances of its fashion and grocery divisions offset the adverse impact of lower prices in its sugars business, helping the group to achieve annual profits growth of 6 percent in the year to Sept. 13. (bit.ly/1x4bulW) The Independent * BMW net profit down despite solid quarter Germany's luxury automaker BMW AG saw net profit slip 1.2 percent in the third quarter as the bottom line was hurt by non-cash losses on foreign currency hedges and the reduced value of a stake in a key supplier. (ind.pn/1xaxXwV) * Nissan quarterly profits up 15 pct on strong sales, weak yen Nissan Motor Co Ltd's quarterly profit jumped nearly 15 percent to a better-than-expected 124.9 billion yen ($1.1 billion) as vehicle sales improved in almost all regions. The Japanese automaker, behind the Leaf electric car, Altima compact and Infiniti luxury brand, stuck to its profit forecast for the full fiscal year through March 2015 at 405 billion yen. (ind.pn/1EgzoxX) (U.S. $1 = 0.6249 British pound) (U.S. $1 = 113.4300 Japanese yen) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)