Nov 6 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times * Rich migrants pay 700 mln pounds for UK visas Wealthy Chinese and Russians looking to escape political unrest at home and secure a bolthole in Britain have invested more than 700 million pounds ($1.12 billion) in the country through a visa programme that allows them to buy entry. (thetim.es/1E6HBmt) * Fears for British recovery as services sector growth slows The recovery is set to slow to a pace not seen since the start of 2013 after activity in the country's dominant services sector lost ground last month. Momentum in the industry, which accounts for three quarters of national output and covers everything from catering to banking, slowed to its weakest pace in 17 months, according to the purchasing managers' index. (thetim.es/1wyj7lJ) The Guardian * How tiny Luxembourg rubber-stamped tax avoidance on an industrial scale An unprecedented international investigation into tax deals struck with Luxembourg has uncovered the multibillion-dollar tax secrets of some of the world's largest multinational corporations. A cache of almost 28,000 pages of leaked tax agreements, returns and other sensitive papers relating to over 1,000 businesses paints a damning picture of an EU state which is quietly rubber-stamping tax avoidance on an industrial scale. (bit.ly/1uxjQEk) * M&S clothing sales hit by warm weather but profits rise Shares in Marks & Spencer Group Plc soared on Wednesday as long-suffering investors glimpsed chinks of light at the end of the tunnel after the high street retailer reported its first increase in profits in four years and lifted its dividend. (bit.ly/10tXeaq) The Telegraph * Oil price fall raises spectre of increased petrol duty Falling oil prices have raised concerns among motoring groups that the government will increase the duty on petrol by restoring the deeply unpopular fuel duty escalator system. The tax hike could be used to plug a gap in falling revenue from the North Sea. (bit.ly/1x57tQR) * Banks 'systematically understating' level of customer fraud Banks have been accused of "systematically understating" how much money fraudsters remove from customers' accounts, leading MPs to take up the matter with the Bank of England. The House of Commons Treasury Select Committee heard on Wednesday that twice as much money is taken from accounts as banks disclose. (bit.ly/1te3BoU) Sky News * Vince Cable concerns over Tesco 'supplier squeeze' Vince Cable has raised concerns about Tesco Plc's treatment of its supplier base, intensifying the pressure on Britain's biggest retailer as it battles to contain the fallout from its 263 million pounds accounting scandal. (bit.ly/1uwEFjD) * Christmas costs 'falling' amid price war A retail industry body has said Christmas shoppers look set to benefit this year as it charts falling shop prices, with food costs growing at their lowest level since at least 2006. The British Retail Consortium's shop price index for October, compiled by Nielsen, showed that the battle for customers between discounters and the major supermarket chains was providing benefits for consumers. (bit.ly/1olVnQd) The Independent * LSE to freeze trading at midday to fend off 'flash boy' traders Trading on the London Stock Exchange Group Plc will be halted mid-session for the first time in more than 200 years in a bid to protect its biggest customers from "flash boy" high-frequency traders. (ind.pn/1x9UUlJ) * PIMCO hit by second month of consecutive outflows Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) has been hit by a second consecutive month of record outflows in its flagship fund following the departure of star fund manager Bill Gross. The company said clients pulled out $27.5 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in October, lowering the amount of assets under its control to $170.9 billion compared to a peak of $293 billion last April. (ind.pn/1Gr1Dfd) (U.S. $1 = 0.6266 British pound) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)