Jan 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Tesco has pinpointed the locations of 43 unprofitable supermarkets and earmarked them for closure under a restructuring by the struggling grocery chain's new chief executive. Up to 2,000 jobs will be affected by the closures. (thetim.es/1wBGiHN)

A report into the collapse of HBOS will be delayed until after the general election amid wrangling about the roles of senior staff in the bank's failure in 2008. (thetim.es/1DhZi3b)

The Guardian

Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European commissioner for justice and home affairs, called for the prompt passage of legislation to collect and retain information on anyone flying into or out of the European Union as part of a package of counter-terror policies following the attacks in Paris and the foiling plots in Belgium. (bit.ly/18vQ5Li)

The Scottish government has announced a moratorium on all planning consents for unconventional oil and gas extraction, including fracking. Energy Minister Fergus Ewing told parliament that the moratorium would allow time for the government to launch a full public consultation on the controversial drilling technique. (bit.ly/1y5F8G7)

The Telegraph

BP has moved closer to achieving its target of around $10 billion (6.60 billion pounds) of divestments in 2015 after it sold a big share in two of its prospects in the Gulf of Mexico to U.S. oil major Chevron Corp. (bit.ly/15JzS3i)

The Bank of England may increase interest rates by no more than half a percentage point a year and not return to anything like pre-crisis levels for the foreseeable future, according its chief economist. The central bank is "in no rush to raise" its interest rates, according to Andy Haldane, and the base rate could go no higher than 2.5 percent, even by the end of the decade. (bit.ly/1ywJ1Tv)

Sky News

Tesco has recalled one of its own-brand squash drinks after customers complained of a "disgusting smell" and some children were reportedly left vomiting. A flavour additive was added in error to the squash, but Tesco said it posed no food safety risk. (bit.ly/15Ve1GW)

The bosses of Britain's biggest bookmakers have urged the government to extend advertising curbs across the industry as they seek to avoid "an unlevel playing field" with smaller rivals. Executives from Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power and William Hill met Helen Grant, the Gambling Minister to discuss recent progress on responsible gambling initiatives. (bit.ly/1LiM5g6)

The Independent

Canary Wharf's majority owner, Songbird Estates, has accepted a 2.6 billion-pound ($3.94 billion) bid from Qatar and Canada after international attempts to find another buyer failed. (ind.pn/1uARHHU)

($1 = 0.6605 pounds) (1 British pound = $1.5142) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Edited by Alan Crosby)