Feb 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

TESCO TO PAY 2.1 MLN STG TO FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Tesco Plc has been forced pay a total of 2.1 million pounds to its former chief executive and chief financial officer after admitting that it had no legal grounds to continue withholding the money from them. Britain's largest supermarket chain had announced in October that it was suspending payments owed to Philip Clarke, who was forced out last summer, and Laurie McIlwee, his finance chief who departed a few months earlier, amid an investigation into a 263 million pound accounting scandal at the retailer. (thetim.es/1CXlOAf)

The Guardian

GREECE FINANCE MINISTER'S SOOTHING COMMENTS RAISE HOPES AND IMPRESS MARKETS

Hopes for a deal over Greece's 315 billion euros ($361.05 billion) debt buoyed markets on Tuesday as new finance minister Yanis Varoufakis stepped up his efforts to get the backing of the country's creditors. Varoufakis, the Marxist economist appointed to the post after last week's election, will meet the head of the European commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and Mario Draghi, who is the head of the European Central Bank on Wednesday, following talks with his financial counterparts in France, Italy and the UK. (bit.ly/1DC2gzK)

SPORTS DIRECT FACES MULTIMILLION-POUND CLAIM FROM ZERO-HOURS CONTRACT WORKERS

Sports Direct International Plc is facing a claim for millions of pounds from nearly 300 workers excluded from the retailer's generous bonus scheme because they were on zero-hours contracts. The employees were excluded from a bonus scheme that paid out about 160 million pounds worth of shares to 2,000 "permanent" workers in 2013. (bit.ly/1x8fkrk)

The Telegraph

RBS, BARCLAYS AND LLOYDS DOWNGRADED OVER FEARS GOVERNMENT WILL NOT HELP THEM IN NEXT CRISIS

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc were downgraded by ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Tuesday amid fears the UK government will refuse to offer them financial support in the event of another crisis. The trio were among six European banks to have their ratings cut by S&P following a new EU law that will force any lender that requires financial help to slash its liabilities by 8 percent. Member states had to adhere to the new rules by Jan. 1. (bit.ly/1ApSItS)

VIRGIN MEDIA URGES SKY TO RAISE BROADBAND PRICES

Cable operator Virgin Media has risked a regulatory backlash by urging rivals to raise their broadband prices, arguing that consumers and businesses should pay more to fund investment in Britain's internet infrastructure. It made the appeal on Tuesday at an industry conference at BT Plc's headquarters. Sky Plc has slashed broadband charges part of its bitter rivalry with BT.

Sky News

BRITISH BANKERS' ASSOCIATION TO CALL FOR TRADERS TO REQUIRE TRADING LICENCE

All traders in Britain's financial markets should be forced to seek professional qualifications before they can operate, the banking industry's main lobbying group is to tell George Osborne. (bit.ly/1DC2gzK)

NEW CO-OP CHAIRMAN TO DONATE PAY TO CHARITY

The businessman being lined up as the Co-operative Group Ltd's first independent chairman is to donate his six-figure pay package to charitable causes linked to the mutual. Allan Leighton is expected to declare his intention to give away his salary if he is confirmed in the role as expected in the coming days. (bit.ly/1uVAEAF)

($1 = 0.8724 euros) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)