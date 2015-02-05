Feb 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

ECB TAKES HARD LINE ON GREEK DEBT PLAN

The Greek government's well-received tour of European capitals came to an abrupt halt Wednesday night when the European Central Bank revoked a waiver that allowed banks to use Greek government debt as collateral for loans. The ECB also said it was no longer able to assume that there would be a successful conclusion to the Greek government's bailout talks with its lenders - the troika of the International Monetary Fund, the European Union and the ECB. (thetim.es/1xkZ4na)

BRITAIN WILL FACE TOUGHEST SPENDING CUTS OF ANY MAJOR ECONOMY, SAYS IFS

The government's austerity programme will see Britain face the toughest spending squeeze of any major economy over the next five years, according to a leading tax think tank. In an analysis of the economic problems facing the next government, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said that under the coalition's current spending plans, the United Kingdom's fiscal consolidation over the next parliament will be the largest out of 32 advanced economies. (thetim.es/1zBuwlg)

The Guardian

GREEK MINISTER FLIES TO GERMANY FOR SHOWDOWN OVER DEBT REPAYMENTS

Greece's newly installed leftwing government is heading for a showdown with German leaders over plans to cut the debt repayments due from Athens this summer. The Greek finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, flew to Berlin to prepare for meetings on Thursday with his German counterpart, Wolfgang Schäuble. At the end of a four-day whistlestop tour of European capitals, he claimed he now had widespread support for his debt relief proposals. (bit.ly/1C1Ziol)

GLAXOSMITHKLINE SEEKS ADVICE ON FLOATING HIV DIVISION

GlaxoSmithKline Plc has appointed investment banks to advise on a potential part-flotation of its HIV division as the drugmaker seeks to move on from a gruelling year in 2014. GSK has hired Citi, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as advisers on an initial public offering for ViiV Healthcare, which analysts have said could be valued at around 15 billion pounds ($22.76 billion). (bit.ly/1F7vuHP)

The Telegraph

ECB TIGHTENS THE SCREW ON GREECE WITH PLAN TO CUT FUNDING EARLIER

The European Central Bank has increased the pressure on Greece by banning the debt-stricken country from using its bonds as collateral for cash. Officials at the eurozone central bank have said a waiver that allowed Greece to swap its junk-rated debt for money would expire on Feb. 11. The move means Athens will now have to provide its banks with tens of billions of euros of additional emergency liquidity in the coming weeks almost certainly at less attractive interest rates. (bit.ly/1zSPmjn)

BT FINALISES 12.5 BLN DEAL TO BUY EE

BT Group Plc has finalised a 12.5 billion pound ($18.97 billion) deal to buy EE, Britain's largest mobile network, from Deutsche Telekom and Orange. Talks over the tie-up have been going on since December but reports on Wednesday night suggested an agreement has been reached and an announcement could be made as soon as Thursday. (bit.ly/1I4sv8i)

ALDI TO OPEN 70 MORE UK STORES AND RECRUIT ALMOST 5,000 STAFF

Aldi is to open more than 70 new stores and recruit almost 5,000 staff this year as it ramps up its competition to take on the established "Big Four" supermarkets. (bit.ly/1uXba61)

Sky News

SFO HEAD WARNS OVER RISK TO BLUE-CHIP PROBES

Proposals favoured by the home secretary to fold the Serious Fraud Office into a wider crime-fighting agency could jeopardise high-profile inquiries into companies such as Barclays Plc and Tesco Plc, its head David Green has warned. (bit.ly/1zBvpdA)

EX-SAINSBURY BOSS AIMS TO BE KING OF F1 TEAM

Justin King, the former chief executive officer of J Sainsbury Plc, is among a group of investors negotiating a multimillion pound rescue bid for the ailing Formula One (F1) team Marussia. (bit.ly/1C20isE)

The Independent

ICAP HIT WITH 15 MLN EUROS FINE BY EC OVER LIBOR-FIXING SCANDAL

Icap Plc, the broking giant founded and run by Michael Spencer, has been fined 15 million euros ($17.01 million) by the European Commission for colluding in the Libor-fixing scandal and breaking cartel rules. (ind.pn/1Kt60pp) ($1 = 0.8818 euros) ($1 = 0.6592 pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)