The Times

A former government minister and the ex-head of Revenue & Customs face being called before MPs to explain how Britons were able to hide 135 million pounds ($205.52 million) in the Swiss branch of HSBC without facing criminal sanctions. (thetim.es/1vAWhw8)

Thousands of British motorists caught speeding on the Continent could be tracked down and fined in the UK under new European Union legislation. (thetim.es/1zQNjZU)

The Guardian

HSBC was fighting an international firestorm on Monday over revelations that its Swiss private bank helped clients conceal undeclared accounts and provided services to criminals and corrupt businessmen. (bit.ly/16Mbgra)

The Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, has urged the G20 to mount a big push to implement global regulatory reforms, fearing that governments may be tiring of nonstop rule-making since the financial crisis six years ago. (bit.ly/1zqHEpU)

The Telegraph

One of the richest men in Thailand, Dhanin Chearavanont, has approached Tesco Plc about a multi-billion pound deal to buy its business in the country. (bit.ly/16IJBHc)

The Co-operative Pharmacy brand is to disappear after more than 70 years as part of a revamp of the high street chain by its new owners. (bit.ly/1zQPpcd)

Sky News

A report says HSBC's Swiss arm helped wealthy customers avoid tax, months after Indian elections focused on battling tax evasion. (bit.ly/1uxlNRU)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has called on regulators to intervene after accusing firms offering free product trials of taking its customers for a ride. (bit.ly/1IGVSO5)

The Independent

A police force was forced to apologise today after one of its officers told a newsagent to hand over the names of four people after they bought a commemorative edition of the Charlie Hebdo magazine. (ind.pn/1CLVUAL)

The new privacy policy for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's smart TVs allows the company and its partners to listen in on everything their users say. The policy has drawn the ire of internet users, who compared it with George Orwell's dystopian fiction 1984. (ind.pn/1Dx7Khb)

