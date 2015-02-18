Feb 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

INFLATION FALLS TO 0.3 PCT IN JANUARY AS BRITAIN HEADS FOR DEFLATION

Inflation has fallen to its lowest level on record as the Bank of England predicts that Britain is heading for deflation. New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the annual rate of consumer price inflation dropped to 0.3 percent in January, down from 0.5 percent in December. (thetim.es/1FZ3qXv)

FAIRFAX BUYS BRIT INSURANCE FOR 1.22 BLN POUNDS

Lloyd's of London insurer Brit Insurance has agreed to a takeover by Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings for 1.22 billion stg in the latest consolidation in the sector. (thetim.es/1zlVo6A)

The Guardian

TESCO ANNOUNCES JOHN ALLAN AS NEW CHAIRMAN

Tesco has named John Allan, chairman of the housebuilder Barratt Developments and the card-processor Worldpay, as its new chairman, completing a sweeping overhaul at the top of Britain's biggest retailer. (bit.ly/1zMhQ7H)

ARTS AND CULTURE BEING 'SYSTEMATICALLY REMOVED FROM UK EDUCATION SYSTEM'

Creativity, culture and the arts are being systematically removed from the education system, with dramatic falls in the number of pupils taking GCSEs in design, drama and other craft-related subjects, a new report has revealed. (bit.ly/1zLLyd7)

The Telegraph

TOP LABOUR FIGURE DUMPS ED MILIBAND FOR UKIP

Harriet Yeo, former chairman of Labour's National Executive Committee and one of Labour's most senior figures, has resigned from the party and will be supporting Ukip because of Ed Miliband's failure to offer a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union. (bit.ly/1vT5C2i)

BP SAYS CO2 EMISSIONS UNSUSTAINABLE, WARNS ON GLOBAL WARMING

BP has warned that carbon dioxide emission levels from burning fossil fuels are unsustainable unless the international community unilaterally introduces tougher binding regulations on atmospheric pollution. (bit.ly/19tqoeS)

Sky News

ENERGY REGULATOR FACES BLOW FROM CMA REPORT

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is likely to label the energy industry's regulatory framework as an ongoing "theory of harm" that requires further investigation. The development, which will be included in an issues statement published by the CMA, will represent a blow to Ofgem, the energy regulator. (bit.ly/1vdo7xV)

The Independent

TORIES ACCUSED OF HIDING 'TOTALLY SHOCKING' REPORT INTO NHS MANAGEMENT

A withering assessment of NHS management by the Conservative peer Lord Stuart Rose, who is credited with turning around the fortunes of Marks & Spencer, was submitted to the Department of Health in December but has still not been published by the government. (ind.pn/1Em9l82)

