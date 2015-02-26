Feb 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

SHORT-SELLERS CASH IN AS AO WORLD TUMBLES

Short-sellers in AO World reaped 26 million pounds ($40.37 million) after the former stock market darling issued a shock profits warning nearly a year to the day after it floated, sending its value crashing by 358 million pounds. (thetim.es/1zJdf7I)

HSBC MAN'S 12-YEAR NON-DOM TAX PERKS

HSBC's chief executive enjoyed significant "non-dom" tax breaks despite living in Britain for more than a decade and educating his children here, MPs heard yesterday. (thetim.es/1zJdteV)

The Guardian

ALMOST 700,000 PEOPLE IN UK HAVE ZERO-HOURS CONTRACT AS MAIN JOB

Nearly 700,000 people are on zero-hours contracts in their main job - a rise of more than 100,000 on a year ago - according to new official figures. (bit.ly/1vyV6wH)

HSBC SCANDAL CAUSED HORRIBLE DAMAGE TO BANK'S REPUTATION, SAYS CHAIRMAN

HSBC is suffering "horrible reputational damage" as a result of the exposure of the systematic aiding of tax avoidance in its Swiss subsidiary, the bank's chairman has conceded before MPs. (bit.ly/1MSPyTj)

The Telegraph

BRITAIN TO LEAD THE WORLD IN ISLAMIC FINANCE

London has set its sights on becoming the world centre for the Islamic finance industry, according to the UK's foreign office minister for the Middle East. (bit.ly/1DbZzTO)

ODEON CINEMAS TO BE SOLD LATER THIS YEAR FOR UP TO 1 BLN STG

Private equity group Terra Firma is planning to launch the sale of its European cinema chain Odeon & UCI Group toward the end of the year in a potential 1 billion pounds deal, its chairman has revealed. (bit.ly/1DV7Yi2)

Sky News

RBS CHIEF MCEWAN TO FORFEIT 1 MLN STG 'ALLOWANCE'

Ross McEwan, the chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland , is to hand back a 1 million pounds chunk of his 2015 pay package, cementing his status as the lowest-paid bank boss in the FTSE-100. (bit.ly/1LEqlJ1)

FORMER TESCO EXEC SCOULER TO JOIN TALKTALK

John Scouler, one of the executives who left Tesco PLC in the wake of its 263 million pounds profits overstatement, is to take on a senior role at TalkTalk, the home communications group. (bit.ly/1AM0lsj)

The Independent

SUPERGROUP FINANCE CHIEF REMOVED FROM POSITION AFTER BEING DECLARED BANKRUPT

SuperGroup, known for its Superdry branded clothing, has been forced to oust Finance Director Shaun Wills after he was declared personally bankrupt. (ind.pn/1JM0jYu)

MORRISONS NAMES NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE - FORMER TESCO ASIA OPERATIONS BOSS DAVID POTTS

WM Morrison has named its new chief executive - and the man in question actually started his career as a shelf stacker at rival Tesco. David Potts will replace former boss Dalton Philips, who was sacked last month. (ind.pn/1FWWpt3)

($1 = 0.6441 pounds) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)