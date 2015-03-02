The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority tabled a 1.6 bln pound takeover bid for Maybourne
Hotel Group, owner of Claridge's, the Berkeley and the Connaught
in London. (thetim.es/1Bv3b6G)
Stephen Schwarzman, the boss of the world's largest buyout
firms, Blackstone, took home $690 mln last year in one of
the biggest paydays in Wall Street history. (thetim.es/1Bv3lev)
The Guardian
More than 300 young people have been groomed and sexually
exploited by gangs of men in Oxfordshire in the past 15 years, a
damning report into the failures of police and social services
to stop years of sexual torture, trafficking and rape will
reveal, the Guardian has learned. (bit.ly/1Bv3JJK)
A coalition row about limiting free speech on university
campuses to ban hate preachers has broken out with the Tories
saying their default position is now that any extremist speaker
should be banned, given the potential damage they can do. (bit.ly/1Bv3Q8a)
The Telegraph
The Liberal Democrats plan to hit the UK banking industry
with an additional 1 bln pound tax bill, which the party says
will help eliminate the country's deficit. The supplementary
charge will be in addition to the existing bank levy, which is
on track to raise 8 bln pounds in this parliamentary session,
said Danny Alexander, the Liberal Democrat chief secretary to
the Treasury. (bit.ly/1BuJuMv)
German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has softened his
hard-line attitude towards Greece, saying its new left-wing
Syriza government needs "a bit of time" but appears to be able
to work towards resolving its debt crisis. (bit.ly/1Bv453b)
Sky News
Energy price comparison websites have been "duping"
customers into switching to deals that are not the cheapest on
the market and should pay them compensation, a group of MPs have
said. Energy and Climate Change Committee said some sites had
used misleading language to dupe consumers into options that
only displayed commission-earning deals. (bit.ly/1Bv4eUm)
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union is organising
gatherings in London, Doncaster and Edinburgh to protest against
the East Coast Main Line being handed over to Virgin and
Stagecoach. (bit.ly/1Bv4nqF)
The Independent
The BBC will back a radical overhaul of the licence fee,
paving the way for the end of the current system of funding the
state broadcaster, the Corporation's head, Tony Hall, is
expected to say today. (ind.pn/1Bv5S8r)
Lloyds is to pay its first dividend since the financial
crisis but faces a growing controversy over the huge rewards
handed to its executives as a result, including £11.5m to boss
Antonio Horta-Osorio. (ind.pn/1Bv65sn)
