The Times

HOUSE PRICES FALL FOR FIRST TIME IN FIVE MONTHS

House prices fell for the first time in five months in February as the property market slowed more sharply than expected, according to figures from Nationwide. (thetim.es/18fVfua)

UK MANUFACTURING HITS SEVEN-MONTH HIGH

The UK's manufacturing output has reached a seven-month high in the latest sign that the economy is gathering pace after a slowdown towards the end of last year. (thetim.es/1BQ8UWH)

The Guardian

THOUSANDS MISS FIRST SECONDARY SCHOOL CHOICE AS DEMAND RISES ACROSS UK CITIES

Tens of thousands of children have missed out on their first choice of secondary school this year as pressure on places mounts, with almost half failing to get into their top preference in some areas of London. (bit.ly/1aJagGB)

MPS CALL FOR END TO INDEFINITE DETENTION OF MIGRANTS

A cross party-group of MPs has called for an end to the indefinite detention of migrants, warning that too many people are being unnecessarily detained, sometimes for as long as four years, under a system they characterise as "expensive, ineffective and unjust". (bit.ly/1NadIc7)

The Telegraph

CO-OP BANK EXECUTIVE LEAVES IN LATEST HIGH-PROFILE EXIT

A senior executive at the Co-operative Bank has left the company after little more than a year, in the latest high-profile departure from the troubled bank. (bit.ly/1zBKqJh)

RUSSIANS TO FIGHT UK'S NORTH SEA GASFIELDS DECISION

A group of billionaire Russian investors plans to challenge a UK decision to block their attempt to seize control of a clutch of North Sea gasfields worth billions. (bit.ly/1vVoSfq)

Sky News

STANCHART RISKS REIGNITING BANK BONUS ROW

The emerging markets bank Standard Chartered Plc will risk reigniting a row over City bonuses this week when it reveals that it is cutting bonuses by a smaller percentage than its decline in profits. (bit.ly/1GJAiUt)

TWO-THIRDS OF 'CHESHUNT NINE' LEAVE TESCO

Two-thirds of the executives suspended over Tesco Plc's 263 million stg profits overstatement scandal have left the supermarket giant. (bit.ly/18hpK2N)

The Independent

LLOYDS TO PAY FIRST DIVIDEND SINCE 2008 BAILOUT

Lloyds Banking Group, which is backed by the taxpayer, is to pay its first dividend since 2008 as its chief executive collected a 7.4 million stg bonus. (ind.pn/1LQmPNv)

