The Times

TAXPAYER FOOTS THE BILL FOR RISKY BUSINESS LOANS

The government has admitted that 20.2 percent of enterprise finance guarantee (EFG) loans went sour, raising fresh questions about a scheme that is the subject of an internal investigation by Royal Bank of Scotland. The default rates - about 15 percent higher than would be expected under normal commercial lending - will heighten concerns that banks abused the scheme to pass risky small business liabilities on to the taxpayer.(thetim.es/1EtUyvj)

FORMER MORRISONS BOSS IS IN THE MONEY

WM Morrison Supermarket PLC's former boss, Dalton Philips, is set to pocket about 3 million pounds ($4.52 million) as the chain reveals its latest slump in annual profits this week. (thetim.es/18tgqc3)

The Guardian

GREECE THREATENS NEW ELECTIONS IF EUROZONE REJECTS PLANNED REFORMS

Greece's anti-austerity government has raised the spectre of further political strife in the crisis-plagued country by saying it will consider calling a referendum, or fresh elections, if its eurozone partners reject proposed reforms from Athens.(bit.ly/1BheK10)

EX-BP BOSS AIMS TO BUILD MAJOR ENERGY INDUSTRY PLAYER FROM SCRATCH

Lord Browne, the former BP PLC chief executive, plans to exploit the collapse in oil prices to build a major new company using $10 billion of Russian cash.(bit.ly/18tjTYa)

The Telegraph

TESCO BOSS IN CHARGE OF HARRIS+HOOLE AND GIRAFFE LEAVES

Michael Holmes, the chief executive of new food experiences at Tesco PLC, has left the company in a clear sign that one of former boss Philip Clarke's key initiatives has failed. Holmes is understood to have fallen victim to new boss Dave Lewis's brutal clear-out at the company. (bit.ly/1C0F5CC)

MARKS & SPENCER TO OFFER GIFT CARD TO SHAREHOLDERS INSTEAD OF DIVIDEND

Long-suffering Marks and Spencer Group shareholders are to be offered a discounted gift card instead of a dividend payment as part of an overhaul of the perks the high street retailer offers to its investors. These investors will now be able to exchange the cash they receive from their annual dividend payment for an in-store gift card. (bit.ly/1wShG4v)

Sky News

TUNGSTEN BANKING ARM UNVEILS DEPOSITS DRIVE

Tungsten Corp PLC, which is headed by Edi Truell, the former chief executive of private equity group Duke Street Capital, will say Monday that it is to start taking deposits. (bit.ly/192OP2P)

The Independent

ED DAVEY REJECTS BAN ON STANDARD ENERGY TARIFFS

Calls for variable energy tariffs to be cut to reduce the number of people overpaying for gas and electricity have been rejected by the Energy and Climate Change Secretary, Ed Davey, on competition grounds.(ind.pn/18tgWXI)

CITY IS STILL VULNERABLE TO SUDDEN FINANCIAL SHOCK, MPS WARN TREASURY

Politicians have called on the Treasury to undertake a series of war games with regulators and the Bank of England to combat a "surprising and urgent gap" in its readiness for another financial crisis. (ind.pn/18thsVF)

