The Times
TAXPAYER FOOTS THE BILL FOR RISKY BUSINESS LOANS
The government has admitted that 20.2 percent of enterprise
finance guarantee (EFG) loans went sour, raising fresh questions
about a scheme that is the subject of an internal investigation
by Royal Bank of Scotland. The default rates - about 15
percent higher than would be expected under normal commercial
lending - will heighten concerns that banks abused the scheme to
pass risky small business liabilities on to the taxpayer.(thetim.es/1EtUyvj)
FORMER MORRISONS BOSS IS IN THE MONEY
WM Morrison Supermarket PLC's former boss, Dalton
Philips, is set to pocket about 3 million pounds ($4.52 million)
as the chain reveals its latest slump in annual profits this
week. (thetim.es/18tgqc3)
The Guardian
GREECE THREATENS NEW ELECTIONS IF EUROZONE REJECTS PLANNED
REFORMS
Greece's anti-austerity government has raised the spectre of
further political strife in the crisis-plagued country by saying
it will consider calling a referendum, or fresh elections, if
its eurozone partners reject proposed reforms from Athens.(bit.ly/1BheK10)
EX-BP BOSS AIMS TO BUILD MAJOR ENERGY INDUSTRY PLAYER FROM
SCRATCH
Lord Browne, the former BP PLC chief executive, plans
to exploit the collapse in oil prices to build a major new
company using $10 billion of Russian cash.(bit.ly/18tjTYa)
The Telegraph
TESCO BOSS IN CHARGE OF HARRIS+HOOLE AND GIRAFFE LEAVES
Michael Holmes, the chief executive of new food experiences
at Tesco PLC, has left the company in a clear sign that
one of former boss Philip Clarke's key initiatives has failed.
Holmes is understood to have fallen victim to new boss Dave
Lewis's brutal clear-out at the company. (bit.ly/1C0F5CC)
MARKS & SPENCER TO OFFER GIFT CARD TO SHAREHOLDERS INSTEAD
OF DIVIDEND
Long-suffering Marks and Spencer Group shareholders
are to be offered a discounted gift card instead of a dividend
payment as part of an overhaul of the perks the high street
retailer offers to its investors. These investors will now be
able to exchange the cash they receive from their annual
dividend payment for an in-store gift card. (bit.ly/1wShG4v)
Sky News
TUNGSTEN BANKING ARM UNVEILS DEPOSITS DRIVE
Tungsten Corp PLC, which is headed by Edi Truell,
the former chief executive of private equity group Duke Street
Capital, will say Monday that it is to start taking deposits. (bit.ly/192OP2P)
The Independent
ED DAVEY REJECTS BAN ON STANDARD ENERGY TARIFFS
Calls for variable energy tariffs to be cut to reduce the
number of people overpaying for gas and electricity have been
rejected by the Energy and Climate Change Secretary, Ed Davey,
on competition grounds.(ind.pn/18tgWXI)
CITY IS STILL VULNERABLE TO SUDDEN FINANCIAL SHOCK, MPS WARN
TREASURY
Politicians have called on the Treasury to undertake a
series of war games with regulators and the Bank of England to
combat a "surprising and urgent gap" in its readiness for
another financial crisis. (ind.pn/18thsVF)
