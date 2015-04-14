April 14 The following are the top stories on
The Times
MILIBAND'S BID FOR ECONOMIC CREDIBILITY SHOT DOWN BY IFS
Ed Miliband's attempts to repair Labour's economic
credibility were challenged today when Paul Johnson, director of
the Institute of Fiscal Studies, called the promises in today's
manifesto so vague that voters would not know what they were
voting for.(thetim.es/1CR0TLp)
INFLATION SET TO TURN NEGATIVE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE JFK
ENTERED WHITE HOUSE
Inflation is on the cusp of turning negative for the first
time in more than five decades. Official figures today may show
that the consumer prices index dropped to -0.1 percent last
month, from zero in February, on the back of falling food and
energy prices. According to the Office for National Statistics,
it would be the first time that Britain has experienced
deflation in consumer prices since 1960.(thetim.es/1CR6bX2)
The Guardian
UK OPPOSES INTERNATIONAL BAN ON DEVELOPING 'KILLER ROBOTS'
The UK is opposing an international ban on so-called "killer
robots," weapons that launch attacks without human intervention,
at a United Nations conference that is this week examining
future developments of what are officially termed lethal
autonomous weapons systems.(bit.ly/1CR1ywl)
GEORGE OSBORNE BACKS OFCOM TO TAKE OVER FROM BBC TRUST AS
REGULATOR
George Osborne has signalled that he favours the handover of
BBC regulation from the BBC Trust to independent watchdog Ofcom.
The chancellor also indicated he may seek changes during the
renegotiation of the BBC's royal charter which will follow the
May 7 general election, to prevent the corporation stifling
other local news providers with the volume of its output.(bit.ly/1CR6DEN)
The Telegraph
DAVID CAMERON REVIVES RIGHT TO BUY AND SAYS TORIES ARE THE
'PARTY OF WORKING PEOPLE'
David Cameron will declare that the Conservatives are "the
party of working people" as he revives the right-to-buy scheme
and announces that people earning minimum wage will not pay tax
under a Tory government.(bit.ly/1CQPzij)
FALKANDS OIL WORK FACES DELAY AS ARGENTINA THREATENS
DRILLERS
Oil explorers in the Falklands have been forced to delay
drilling work due to falling petroleum prices as a diplomatic
spat between Argentina and the UK over drilling around the
islands intensifies. London-listed driller Falkland Oil and Gas
said on Monday that it and its partners had shelved
plans to drill a second well in the southeast of its exploration
area.(bit.ly/1CR2X5W)
Sky News
LABOUR BACKS FAN CONTROL OF FOOTBALL CLUBS
The Labour Party will introduce new laws allowing football
supporters to appoint or remove two club directors and buy
shares when the club changes hands if it wins the election. The
pledge was included in the Labour manifesto launched by Ed
Miliband in Manchester.(bit.ly/1CR3g0G)
EX-BP BOSS BROWNE QUITS RIVERSTONE BOARD
Lord Browne, the former BP chief executive, will on Tuesday
resign from his directorship of Riverstone Energy as he
focuses on turning a Russian-backed vehicle into a global energy
giant. (bit.ly/1Ev6uwl)
The Independent
FOOD FROM FUKUSHIMA COULD BE HITTING BRITAIN'S SHELVES
THROUGH LEGAL SAFETY LOOPHOLE
Food produced around the Fukushima nuclear disaster site
could be making its way on to British shelves because of
loopholes in safety rules. Experts warned that Britain's food
regulations were not strong enough to prevent these contaminated
products - which are fraudulently marked as coming from
radiation-free regions of Japan - from entering the UK.(ind.pn/1CR4YyX)
