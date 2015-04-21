April 21 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Lloyds bosses caught on the hop by 4 bln pounds share
offer
Lloyds Banking Group was left scrambling at the
weekend to respond to Conservative plans to offer the public the
chance to buy up to 4 billion pounds ($5.96 billion) of the
taxpayer-backed lender's shares should the Tories win the
election. (thetim.es/1yMrcqW)
* EU competition regulator set to accuse Gazprom
Russia's state-owned energy giant is set to be accused of
abusing its dominant position as a gas supplier. The European
Union's competition regulator is expected to act tomorrow, days
after filing anti-trust charges against Google Inc. (thetim.es/1IztJo6)
The Guardian
* Athens demands cash reserves from public sector funds
The Greek government has issued a decree forcing public
sector bodies to transfer idle cash reserves to the central bank
in a sign of how severe the country's cash crunch has become.
The order came as the country's Finance Minister, Yanis
Varoufakis, issued a stark warning to eurozone neighbours that
they were playing with fire as Athens edges closer to a debt
default. (bit.ly/1K0uW9b)
* HSBC could move headquarters away from UK, hints bank's
chairman
HSBC Holdings Plc's bosses apologised on Monday to
shareholders for activities in the bank's Swiss operations and
signalled that the London-based business may consider whether it
should remain headquartered in the United Kingdom. (bit.ly/1P7Du0G)
The Telegraph
* Vast majority of City would vote for UK to stay in EU
The vast majority of finance workers would vote for the
United Kingdom to remain part of the European Union even though
more than 40 percent believe that Brussels is actively hostile
toward their industry, according to a survey that lays bare the
City of London's ambiguous relationship with Europe. (bit.ly/1aM8C6q)
* Ed Davey orders Russians to sell North Sea petroleum
licences
The British government has ordered a group of Russian
billionaire investors led by Mikhail Fridman to sell North Sea
petroleum licences amid concerns over the UK's energy security.
LetterOne - an investment vehicle controlled by Fridman -
acquired the licences earlier this year as part of a 5 billion
euros ($5.37 billion) deal to buy RWE Dea. (bit.ly/1yKtuGL)
Sky News
* Spotify to sell stakes to global fund giants
An array of prominent global investors including
London-based hedge fund Lansdowne Partners are in advanced talks
to acquire multimillion pound stakes in digital music service
Spotify. (bit.ly/1DteAQM)
* UK credit rating at risk, Henderson CEO warns
Voters face a stark choice at the General Election, with a
Labour victory jeopardising the UK's top-notch credit rating and
a potential poll on EU membership causing global companies to
slash investment in Britain, one of the City's leading figures
has warned. (bit.ly/1O8EFQp)
The Independent
* The biggest U.S.-EU free trade agreement in history is
advancing behind closed doors
Secret negotiations between the United States and European
Union for the biggest bilateral trade agreement ever negotiated
resume on April 20 in New York. The talks are attracting
increasing criticism as activists guess at the proposals while
politicians keep the details behind closed doors. (ind.pn/1GeeKm3)
* Tesco staff pensions under threat as bosses post warning
Tesco Plc has written to its 300,000 staff
outlining plans for the future of the supermarket's pension
scheme as it looks for ways to plug the estimated 5 billion
pounds black hole and official consultation starts. (ind.pn/1yKu0V9)
($1 = 0.9311 euros)
($1 = 0.6713 pounds)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)