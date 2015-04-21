April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Lloyds bosses caught on the hop by 4 bln pounds share offer

Lloyds Banking Group was left scrambling at the weekend to respond to Conservative plans to offer the public the chance to buy up to 4 billion pounds ($5.96 billion) of the taxpayer-backed lender's shares should the Tories win the election. (thetim.es/1yMrcqW)

* EU competition regulator set to accuse Gazprom

Russia's state-owned energy giant is set to be accused of abusing its dominant position as a gas supplier. The European Union's competition regulator is expected to act tomorrow, days after filing anti-trust charges against Google Inc. (thetim.es/1IztJo6)

The Guardian

* Athens demands cash reserves from public sector funds

The Greek government has issued a decree forcing public sector bodies to transfer idle cash reserves to the central bank in a sign of how severe the country's cash crunch has become. The order came as the country's Finance Minister, Yanis Varoufakis, issued a stark warning to eurozone neighbours that they were playing with fire as Athens edges closer to a debt default. (bit.ly/1K0uW9b)

* HSBC could move headquarters away from UK, hints bank's chairman

HSBC Holdings Plc's bosses apologised on Monday to shareholders for activities in the bank's Swiss operations and signalled that the London-based business may consider whether it should remain headquartered in the United Kingdom. (bit.ly/1P7Du0G)

The Telegraph

* Vast majority of City would vote for UK to stay in EU

The vast majority of finance workers would vote for the United Kingdom to remain part of the European Union even though more than 40 percent believe that Brussels is actively hostile toward their industry, according to a survey that lays bare the City of London's ambiguous relationship with Europe. (bit.ly/1aM8C6q)

* Ed Davey orders Russians to sell North Sea petroleum licences

The British government has ordered a group of Russian billionaire investors led by Mikhail Fridman to sell North Sea petroleum licences amid concerns over the UK's energy security. LetterOne - an investment vehicle controlled by Fridman - acquired the licences earlier this year as part of a 5 billion euros ($5.37 billion) deal to buy RWE Dea. (bit.ly/1yKtuGL)

Sky News

* Spotify to sell stakes to global fund giants

An array of prominent global investors including London-based hedge fund Lansdowne Partners are in advanced talks to acquire multimillion pound stakes in digital music service Spotify. (bit.ly/1DteAQM)

* UK credit rating at risk, Henderson CEO warns

Voters face a stark choice at the General Election, with a Labour victory jeopardising the UK's top-notch credit rating and a potential poll on EU membership causing global companies to slash investment in Britain, one of the City's leading figures has warned. (bit.ly/1O8EFQp)

The Independent

* The biggest U.S.-EU free trade agreement in history is advancing behind closed doors

Secret negotiations between the United States and European Union for the biggest bilateral trade agreement ever negotiated resume on April 20 in New York. The talks are attracting increasing criticism as activists guess at the proposals while politicians keep the details behind closed doors. (ind.pn/1GeeKm3)

* Tesco staff pensions under threat as bosses post warning

Tesco Plc has written to its 300,000 staff outlining plans for the future of the supermarket's pension scheme as it looks for ways to plug the estimated 5 billion pounds black hole and official consultation starts. (ind.pn/1yKu0V9) ($1 = 0.9311 euros) ($1 = 0.6713 pounds) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)