The Times
* Deutsche hit with record Libor fine
Deutsche Bank has been ordered to dismiss six
managers in London after pleading guilty to fraud and being
fined a record $2.5 billion for rigging benchmark interest rates
while lying to regulators. (thetim.es/1FiaZdT)
* Sainsbury's bids goodnight to 800 jobs
In the latest indication of the financial toll being exacted
on food retailers by a grocery price war, J Sainsbury Plc
is making cutbacks that include the abolition of the
roles of "deputy manager" and certain departmental heads in its
supermarkets. (thetim.es/1bz3cx4)
The Guardian
* Barclay brothers sell stake in three luxury London hotels
The Barclay brothers have abandoned their four-year battle
to seize control of three of London's most prestigious five-star
hotels, including Claridges, selling out to a business
controlled by Qatari sovereign funds. (bit.ly/1OiRwQh)
* Alexis Tsipras seeks interim deal for Greece in talks with
Angela Merkel
Greece's increasingly desperate financial state was
highlighted on Thursday when the country's prime minister,
Alexis Tsipras, urged the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, to
use her influence to speed up deadlocked negotiations over a new
aid package. (bit.ly/1JijjwK)
The Telegraph
* U.S. alarmed by Greek energy alliance with Russia
The U.S. is scrambling to head off a Greek pipeline deal
with Russia, fearing a disastrous change in the strategic
balance of the Eastern Mediterranean as Greece's radical-Left
government drifts into the Kremlin's orbit. (bit.ly/1DFB4Ow)
* McFarlane vows change at Barclays as he is urged to 'bring
chainsaw'
Barclays Plc new chairman has vowed to speed up the
bank's restructuring on his first day in the job, raising the
prospect of bold moves to placate shareholders. John McFarlane,
who officially replaced Sir David Walker as the bank's chairman
at Thursday's annual meeting, promised investors a "dynamic
reallocation" of resources that would allow the bank to pursue
"a number of growth options".(bit.ly/1FidQ6T)
Sky News
* AstraZeneca braced for investor pay protest
AstraZeneca Plc is braced for dissent from leading
investors over executive pay almost a year after it saw off a 69
billion pounds takeover bid from Pfizer. The FTSE-100 drugs
giant will be the subject of a modest shareholder revolt at its
annual meeting on Friday. (bit.ly/1OM5vZK)
* Ideal Shopping Direct owner crafts 200 mln pounds sale
One of the UK's biggest home shopping groups has been put up
for sale for more than 200 million pounds ($301.02 million) ,
four years after being taken private for less than half that
sum. (bit.ly/1aVzmld)
