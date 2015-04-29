The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Times
* Sainsbury's chief caught up in Egypt court drama
Mike Coupe, the chief executive of J Sainsbury, was
forced to fly to Giza on Sunday to appeal against his conviction
last September. (thetim.es/1HPiauF)
* UK economy slows sharply ahead of election
Britain started the year with the weakest economic growth
since the country faced risks of a triple-dip recession, dealing
the Conservatives a damaging blow just nine days before the
general election. (thetim.es/1Gu1V1L)
The Guardian
* Greek finance minister denies being sidelined from debt
talks
The Greek finance minister has denied that he has been
sidelined from talks with Greece's creditors as he resumed
outspoken attacks on the country's eurozone partners. (bit.ly/1bQKAsB)
* Alliance Trust strikes deal with Elliott Advisors
Alliance Trust, one of the UK's oldest investment
firms, has reached an 11th-hour compromise with its rebel
investor Elliott Advisors, which had been pushing for change at
the company. (bit.ly/1zlW1my)
The Telegraph
* Gatwick oil project suspended amid permit confusion
Drilling for oil at Horse Hill near Gatwick will not be
allowed to proceed because its backers, including entrepreneur
David Lenigas, do not have the necessary approvals from
government agencies. (bit.ly/1HPjeP6)
* Louis Vuitton's chequered pattern under threat from EU
Louis Vuitton's signature chequered squares are
not distinctive enough to deserve a trademark, a European Court
has ruled, following a challenge from German retailer Nanu-Nana.
The European General Court has cancelled two community
trademarks registered by Louis Vuitton for its leather products.
(bit.ly/1AdoV2T)
Sky News
* BP profits fall 39 pct on oil price collapse
BP Plc has confirmed a drop of almost 40 percent in
first quarter profits, blaming oil price weakness and its
actions to address the issue. The company said its replacement
cost profit in the first quarter came in at $2.1 billion - a
decline of 39 percent over the same period a year ago. (bit.ly/1Krx21V)
The Independent
* Struggling Morrisons pays out 3 mln pounds to sacked boss
Dalton Philips - with more to come
Dalton Philips, the former Morrisons boss, has
walked away from the supermarket with nearly 3 million pounds
($4.60 million) and could get a further 1.6 million pounds in
payouts over the next two years, despite presiding over a
collapse in the company's profits. (ind.pn/1Ii2gJG)
