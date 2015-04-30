May 1 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* RBS losses mount amid 334 mln pounds forex charge
Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 334 million
pounds ($512.66 million) charge over foreign exchange rate
rigging and said it is in "advanced settlement discussions" with
regulators. (thetim.es/1FB8UKt)
* Willie Walsh attacks Westminster over 'lack of aviation
policy'
Britain has no aviation policy and the main political
parties are uninterested in the industry, according to the boss
of British Airways' parent company, who let rip at Westminster
after reporting a rare winter profit. (thetim.es/1KyjPo9)
The Guardian
* WPP boss Martin Sorrell paid 43 mln pounds, making him
Britain's best-paid CEO
WPP Plc Chief Executive Martin Sorrell was paid
almost 43 million pounds last year, making him by far the best-
paid boss of a British public company. His pay was more than
twice that of the second-best paid FTSE 100 chief executive, Ben
van Beurden at Royal Dutch Shell, who received 24.2
million euros ($27.13 million). (bit.ly/1GKcEYO)
* Eurozone recovery hopes boosted as Spain announces GDP
rise
Spain's economy is growing at its fastest pace since before
the global economic crisis in 2007, official figures showed on
Thursday, boosting hopes that the eurozone is bouncing back,
despite the ongoing turmoil in Greece. (bit.ly/1Kykcim)
The Telegraph
* Northern Rock shareholders hit out at Miliband's inaction
Shareholders in the bailed-out lender Northern Rock have
accused the Labour leader Ed Miliband of "betrayal of the man in
the street" over the previous government's decision not to
protect some of the value of their shares. (bit.ly/1GKcTTz)
* Ex-staff denied compensation as European Courts rule on
redundancy law
The European Court has ruled in favour of the British
government over redundancy laws, preventing the cost of laying
off staff for businesses that employ 20 or fewer people from
escalating. (bit.ly/1Q4crUq)
Sky News
* Eurozone inflation boost raises economy hopes
Four months of declining prices in the euro area were
declared over on Thursday, with inflation standing at an annual
rate of zero this month. The EU's statistics office, Eurostat,
said a rise in energy costs was the main factor behind the
rate's shift after a decline of 0.1 percent was measured in
March. (bit.ly/1I1REjg)
* Hugo Boss investor hit by revolt over pay
Several leading shareholders in SVG Capital Plc
will oppose both last year's pay report and the company's future
remuneration policy at its annual general meeting in London. (bit.ly/1bHzZPS)
The Independent
* Alliance Trust shareholders angry at board compromise with
Elliott Advisors
Alliance Trust investors have expressed their anger
at the company's eleventh-hour compromise with activist
shareholder Elliott Advisors. One shareholder at the group's
annual general meeting in Dundee likened its decision to appoint
two of the three men the U.S. hedge fund wanted on to its board
to "letting the foxes look after the henhouse". (ind.pn/1JVx69e)
($1 = 0.6515 pounds)
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)