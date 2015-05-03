May 4 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
RUSSIANS LEAD CASH EXODUS FROM BRITAIN
Investors have withdrawn $356 billion from Britain over the
past 15 months amid mounting concerns about the domestic
political climate and as Russian money has moved abroad after
sanctions were imposed on Ukraine. (thetim.es/1KFpSHn)
SAINSBURY'S COUNTS LOSSES AMID DELAYS IN EGYPT CASE
A hearing to overturn an Egyptian jail sentence of two years
imposed on J Sainsbury's chief executive has been
postponed until May 21. (thetim.es/1bT92Jg)
The Guardian
STAR WARS VIII TO BE FILMED IN UK, OSBORNE TO ANNOUNCE
The eighth episode of Star Wars is to be filmed in the UK,
with production based at Pinewood Studios, George Osborne is to
announce on Monday. (bit.ly/1EPqnOk)
AUSTERITY POLICIES AND FAILURES ON PUBLIC HEALTH HAVE COST
LIVES, SAY SENIOR DOCTORS
Austerity policies and the coalition's failure to tackle
obesity and alcohol misuse has damaged the nation's health and
cost lives, a group of senior doctors have warned. (bit.ly/1FJecDL)
The Telegraph
BUSINESS LEADERS ISSUE LAST-DITCH WARNING AGAINST LABOUR
Business leaders have issued a last-minute warning that
Labour's heavy-duty proposals to raise taxes on the rich will
wreak damage to Britain's growth prospects. (bit.ly/1bqG0A2)
BT READY TO FACE COMPETITION SCRUTINY ON EE TAKEOVER
BT is expected this week to make its case to
competition watchdogs that its 12.5 billion pounds ($18.94
billion) takeover of the mobile operator EE should be waved
through. (bit.ly/1EPr7mQ)
Sky News
CONSUMER BORROWING BOOM FUELS DEBT WORRIES
Lending to consumers jumped last month by the largest amount
since before the financial crisis. Bank of England figures
showed consumer credit, covering personal loans, overdrafts and
credit cards, surged by more than 1.2 billion pounds in March.
(bit.ly/1zqlvyQ)
DIAGEO MULLS SALE OF PARTS OF ITS WINE CELLAR
Diageo, the FTSE-100 producer of Guinness and Smirnoff is
considering the sale of parts of its wines division amid growing
investor disquiet about the company's performance. (bit.ly/1FJeESg)
The Independent
INVESTORS TAKE 1 BLN STG OUT OF UK MARKETS AHEAD OF GENERAL
ELECTION
Investors have taken a record 1 billion pounds out of funds
linked to the UK stock exchange in March 2015 in what experts
believe to be a sign of stress about the upcoming general
election. (ind.pn/1dB0aZX)
RBS WARNS OF 'ANOTHER TOUGH YEAR' DEALING WITH LEGACY OF
MISCONDUCT
Royal Bank of Scotland warned that it faced another
year of pain in which fines for market rigging, mis-selling and
litigation would continue to dog the bank, deferring any hopes
that it can be returned to the private sector. (ind.pn/1QdaK7s)
($1 = 0.6599 pounds)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Eric Walsh)