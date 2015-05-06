May 6 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
HP SUES AUTONOMY FOUNDER FOR $5 BILLION
Hewlett-Packard has accused Mike Lynch, the
co-founder and former chief executive of Autonomy, of firing a
key US employee who had raised concerns about the Cambridge
company's accounts prior to its acquisition by the American
computing giant. (thetim.es/1bwhOfB)
SCOTTISH DRINK-DRIVE LAWS LEAVE ENGLISH PUB FIRM HUNG OVER
It is not only the Labour Party that is being given a
headache by the Scots. One of England's biggest pub operators
believes that it is suffering a hangover from tough drink-drive
laws north of the border. (thetim.es/1IeQe4U)
The Guardian
UK ECONOMIC GROWTH PREDICTED TO SLOW AS CONSTRUCTION
INDUSTRY STRUGGLES
Britain's economy will grow at a slower pace this year and
faces serious risks from weak productivity and a troubled
eurozone, a leading thinktank has warned. (bit.ly/1zyGAHk)
EU TO INVESTIGATE CLAIMS MCDONALD'S AVOIDED $1 BILLION IN
TAX
The European Union is investigating claims that McDonald's
avoided more than 1 billion Euro ($1.12 billion) in tax
by exploiting a controversial royalties loophole through
Luxembourg. (bit.ly/1Pnj8yQ)
The Telegraph
LABOUR UNDER RENEWED ATTACK FROM BUSINESS LEADERS
UK's opposition Labour party has come under renewed attack
from the upper echelons of the business community ahead of
Thursday's general election. (bit.ly/1GXQsdz)
TWO MORE TESCO DIRECTORS TO LEAVE
Two more non-executive directors have stepped down at Tesco
, including the chairman of its audit committee, meaning
an overhaul of the supermarket group's entire senior team is
almost complete. (bit.ly/1zyI6tb)
Sky News
BOOKER PRIZE SPONSOR FACES INVESTOR REVOLT
Man Group, the hedge fund manager which sponsors the
Booker Prize is facing a major revolt from investors this week
over changes to bonus targets for top executives. (bit.ly/1F4KTfX)
HSBC FIRST QUARTER PROFIT RISES 4 PCT TO $7.1 BLN
HSBC has announced a 4 percent rise in first
quarter profits to $7.1 billion but raised its provisions for
covering the cost of the payment protection insurance scandal.
(bit.ly/1JOUOHI)
The Independent
HSBC CHIEF SAYS UK EXIT REVIEW WILL BE COMPLETE BY END OF
YEAR - AND TORY POLICY IS TO BLAME
HSBC chief Stuart Gulliver has promised a decision
on a UK exit by the end of 2015 in a first quarter earnings
call, stating that shareholders would vote to decide. (ind.pn/1IeSqtg)
BARCLAYS BANK FACES MULTIMILLION-POUND LEGAL CHALLENGE OVER
LIBOR RIGGING
Barclays Banking Group's role in the Libor-rigging scandal
looks set to fall under the microscope once again after a
storage company launched a multimillion-pound legal claim
against the bank. (ind.pn/1Jne5N7)
