The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

GREECE BAILOUT SUMMIT AXED AS MISTRUST INFECTS EUROPE

A summit of European Union leaders has been cancelled as Greece, hovering on the threshold of exiting Europe's single currency and the eurozone, desperately plays for extra time to reach a deal. (thetim.es/1HVNxpH)

HEDGE FUNDS TO POUR CASH INTO CO-OP BANK

The Co-op Bank has received interest from hedge funds that want to invest in the problem-hit lender. At least half a dozen funds, including existing investors in the bank, are understood to be keen either to increase their stakes or to buy into the business, according to sources. (thetim.es/1HVNASE)

The Guardian

NEW POLITICAL BATTLE OVER THE BBC'S FUTURE TO BEGIN NEXT WEEK

The government will publish a green paper this week setting out the details of a fundamental review of the BBC, signalling the next stage in the political battle over the broadcaster's future size and funding. (bit.ly/1JcrVA5)

TOURISTS IN GREECE REPORT PROBLEMS CHANGING CASH

Tourists enjoying the Greek sunshine while the country's fate hangs in the balance in Brussels say they are having to stock up on euros in cash before arriving and report some issues changing British pounds at banks. (bit.ly/1D9TlVa)

The Telegraph

UK SPACE INDUSTRY 'PUNCHING ABOVE ITS WEIGHT' IN THE GLOBAL MARKET

According to a new report, The Case for Space, Britain's space industry has more than doubled its turnover over the past decade to 11.8 billion stg a year and is "punching above its weight" in the international marketplace. (bit.ly/1MoOoNC)

Sky News

UNILEVER STEPS UP SEARCH FOR NEW CHAIRMAN

Unilever Plc is working with headhunter firm Russell Reynolds Associates to identify a successor to chairman Michael Treschow, sparking a scramble for one of the biggest jobs in British business. (bit.ly/1HXuw4r)

EUROZONE: GREECE MUST DO MORE TO GET BAILOUT

The Greek government has been told it will have to pass a series of sweeping reforms into law by Wednesday before talks with eurozone leaders on another bailout can begin. (bit.ly/1O4kkrC)

The Independent

LABOUR CALLS ON SNP MPS TO VOTE AGAINST CONTROVERSIAL CHANGES TO HUNTING BAN

The Labour Party is calling on the Scottish National Party to vote against plans to amend the law on fox hunting in England and Wales this week. (ind.pn/1M4QKnW)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)