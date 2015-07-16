July 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times MPS' PAY LEAPS 10 PERCENT AS BACKDATED DEAL HITS 74,000 STG MPs have received a salary increase of more than 10 percent despite George Osborne's announcement in his budget speech last week that public sector pay rises will be capped at 1 percent for the next four years. (thetim.es/1fNugL3) BT FACES BREAK-UP WITH OFCOM'S TELECOM REVIEW Ofcom has opened up a wide-ranging review of the British telecoms sector that could result in the break-up of BT Group Plc or conversely an easing of regulation of the sector so that it can better compete with companies like Google Inc and Apple Inc. (thetim.es/1CGffoG) The Guardian MARKS & SPENCER'S HEAD OF CLOTHING QUITS RETAILER AFTER SALES SLIP John Dixon, Marks & Spencer director in charge of the retailer's clothing and homewares business, has quit after nearly 30 years with the business. (bit.ly/1I6TPD3) SPORTS DIRECT TO HAND MANAGERS TOTAL OF £155M IN BONUSES Sports Direct International, the booming high street chain controlled by Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, is to hand 2,000 managers and other permanent staff share bonuses worth almost 155 million stg. (bit.ly/1HByBrk) The Telegraph RATES COULD RISE AROUND NEW YEAR, SAYS BOE GOVERNOR Interest rates could finally start to rise by the end of this year, the governor of the Bank of England signalled late on Thursday. (bit.ly/1fNvExf) MORTGAGE LENDING SURGES TO HIGHEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRASH According to the Council of Mortgage Lenders house buyers borrowed more money in June than in any month since the financial crisis, as the pre-election lull in the market was swept aside by buyers surging back to the market. (bit.ly/1LdrAmS) Sky News EX-LIB DEM MINISTER TO AID CITY IN BRUSSELS Jeremy Browne, who quit as an MP at the general election in May, is in the final stages of talks about the post with the City of London Corporation. (bit.ly/1HxzoMc) SUPERMARKET PRICING IS CONFUSING, SAYS CMA Major supermarkets in Britain have been slammed by a competition watchdog after a three-month probe, saying their pricing is "confusing". (bit.ly/1f8OLAW) The Independent GREEK BANKS TO REOPEN MONDAY AFTER ECB VOTES FOR MORE EMERGENCY FUNDING Greek banks will reopen Monday after the European Central Bank pledged to raise an emergency funding limit by a modest 900 million euros on Thursday. (ind.pn/1CGfyQe) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)