The Times
* BHP Billiton Plc, in its first results since
spinning off its less-favoured mines and plants into a company
called South32 Ltd, revealed its sharpest fall in
annual profit in more than a decade, down by 62 percent to 8.7
billion pounds ($13.65 billion). (thetim.es/1Lzb6pD)
* Stephen Hester would almost certainly resign as chief
executive of RSA Insurance Group Plc if the country's
biggest commercial insurer agrees to a 5.6 billion pound
takeover by Zurich Insurance Group AG. (thetim.es/1Ie0tB4)
The Guardian
* BBC Director General Tony Hall has warned that further
cuts to the corporation's funding and remit could result in more
than 30,000 job losses across the TV industry. (bit.ly/1JY6hGa)
* The competition watchdog has provisionally cleared
Poundland Group Plc's 55 million pound takeover of its
rival single-price retailer, 99p Stores, arguing that there are
enough value chains vying for customers to allow the deal. (bit.ly/1MKv3bV)
The Telegraph
* The chief executive of Blinkx Plc has suffered a
major shareholder rebellion just a day after the company's
shares slumped on a profits warning. (bit.ly/1hEZcyb)
* Fastjet Plc, the budget airline that aspires to
become a pan-African carrier, has passed a major milestone and
struck a deal to buy its first plane. (bit.ly/1Pxcln4)
Sky News
* A long-term "impairment" in China's growth rates would
have "very significant implications" for the global economy,
according to Martin Sorrell, chief executive of WPP Plc
(bit.ly/1JYi6fE).
($1 = 0.6373 pounds)
