Aug 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Egypt stirs row with Britain over support for jailed reporters

Egypt issued a dressing down to the British ambassador in Cairo after he added his voice to a global chorus of criticism over the conviction of three Al Jazeera journalists on charges of "broadcasting false news". (thetim.es/1VpAlfQ)

Vue weighs blockbuster 600 mln stg bid for Odeon

Vue International is considering a 600 million pound ($924.66 million) bid for rival cinema operator Odeon. Sources close to Vue said it would consider making an offer for Odeon, the chain owned by buyout supremo Guy Hands' Terra Firma, when it is put up for sale in the next few months. (thetim.es/1NHBSwl)

The Guardian

Eni discovers largest known gas field in Mediterranean

Italian energy group Eni has discovered the largest known gas field in the Mediterranean off the Egyptian coast and predicted that the find could help meet Egypt's gas needs for decades. (bit.ly/1O2cIFQ)

Rolls-Royce cooperating with Brazilian investigation into Petrobras bribery

One of Britain's biggest corporate names has been dragged into a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal after Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc admitted it was cooperating with Brazilian authorities investigating bribery in the country's state oil business. (bit.ly/1F9RCAp)

The Telegraph

Channel Tunnel rail link owner and insurer eye London City Airport bid

A Canadian pension fund that co-owns the Channel Tunnel rail link has joined forces with the German insurer behind the Thames Tideway Tunnel project to enter the 2 billion pound bidding war for London City Airport. (bit.ly/1ErYIW9)

Sky News

BoE says China woes unlikely to stop UK rate rise

China's economic slowdown is "unlikely to change" plans to increase interest rates in the UK, the governor of the Bank of England has said. The Chinese concerns which have rocked financial markets this week have fuelled expectations that rate increases might be put on hold in the short term. (bit.ly/1hqeMg5)

($1 = 0.6489 pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)