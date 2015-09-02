Sept 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Taste for staycations creates 960 mln pound camping giant

Two of Britain's biggest holiday park operators are to merge to create a 960 million pound caravanning and camping giant with a combined estate of 73 venues in locations from the Scottish Highlands to Cornwall. (thetim.es/1FhP0QZ)

The Guardian

Google unveils new logo at turning point in company's history

Google Inc introduced a new sans-serif and slightly toned-down four-colour logo on Tuesday in the biggest redesign since 1999. Google said the new design would soon be seen across all its products. Google's homepage introduced the redesign with an animation that wiped away the old logo and drew the new one. (bit.ly/1LIAw1o)

The Telegraph

Argentina orders HSBC to replace CEO in country

Argentina's central bank has ordered HSBC Holdings Plc to name a new chief executive for the country, accusing the bank of failing to establish necessary controls to prevent tax evasion and money laundering. (bit.ly/1LJpfxF)

888 raises the stakes in Bwin bidding war

Online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc has upped the stakes in its 1 billion pound takeover battle with GVC Holdings Plc by raising its bid for Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment. Bwin, which offers poker, bingo and sports betting online, revealed on Tuesday that 888 had made a revised takeover proposal and that it was now evaluating the bid. It must weigh the offer against a competing proposal submitted by Sportingbet owner GVC, which is gate-crashing a deal already agreed between Bwin and 888. (bit.ly/1FhRFu5)

Poundland launches online shopping

Poundland Group Plc has launched an online shopping service, allowing price-conscious consumers to bag bargains at the click of a mouse. The discount retailer is trialling a website, offering customers more than 2,000 products, including some of Poundland's own brands, such as the Jane Asher kitchen range, Tommy Walsh's DIY products and the Make Up Gallery cosmetics line. The website will initially only cater to UK consumers. (bit.ly/1NWkFP0)

Sky News

Asos Chief Robertson To Quit Fashion Giant

The chief executive of ASOS Plc, Nick Robertson, is to step down 15 years after launching the online fashion retailer that went on to become one of the UK's most successful internet start-ups. (bit.ly/1EvZ9yt)

The Independent

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer announces she will 'work throughout' her pregnancy with twins

Marissa Mayer, the 40-year-old chief executive of Yahoo Inc , has revealed that she is expecting identical twin girls in December. Mayer said in a blog post, "I plan to approach the pregnancy and delivery as I did with my son three years ago, taking limited time away and working throughout". (ind.pn/1NLQ7Ax)

Wikipedia rocked by 'rogue editors' blackmail scam targeting small businesses and celebrities

Hundreds of small British businesses and minor celebrities have been targeted by a sophisticated blackmail scam orchestrated by "rogue editors" at Wikipedia. (ind.pn/1EwD8zF)

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)